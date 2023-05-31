Usain Bolt desperate for impactful role in track and field

MEXICO CITY – Usain Bolt said he is desperate to play a role in reviving the sport that made him a global superstar but has experienced something of a decline since his retirement six years ago.

The Jamaican, who dominated men’s sprinting for nearly a decade after the 2008 Beijing Olympics, said he had found plenty to do to keep himself busy but was really keen to remain involved in sport.

“I spend my time doing a lot of family things, when it comes to track and field, not as much as I would want to, but I still try and stay in touch with what is going on,” the 36-year-old told Reuters.

“I’m still waiting on a position from (World Athletics), I’ve reached out to them and let them know I would love to make a bigger impact in sports, as long as they want me to.

“We’ve been in talks but we’ll have to wait and see what comes around.”

Bolt added that he was aware his personality was a vital ingredient in the success of track and field during his era but thought he could see signs that athletes like United States sprinter Noah Lyles might be starting to fill the charisma gap.

“It’s going to be a process. After me, it kind of went down because of who I was as a person, and how big my personality was,” added the eight-gold Olympic medallist.

“But I think over time it will be better. I think young athletes are coming up and I see a few personalities that are needed in sport, hopefully in the upcoming years it will change. Hopefully I can play a part and help the sport to grow.”

Someone who is showing some swagger is world 100m silver medallist Marvin Bracy-Williams, who said Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs needs to do his talking on the track after the Italian pulled out of key match-ups with an injury.

Bracy-Williams remarked that Jacobs backed out of a race against world 100m champion and fellow American Fred Kerley at the Rabat Diamond League on Sunday, saying he had a back nerve problem and now has pulled out of Friday’s Diamond League meet in Florence.

“I want to beat Marcell as bad as I want to breathe,” he said. “He’s one of the guys I haven’t beat yet and he talks a lot of shit for a person that doesn’t race.”

There was disappointment at the crowds for last year’s World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, but Bolt thought that next year’s Paris Olympics could be a special moment for the sport.

“Sometimes it’s all about where it is, America is not the biggest track and field place,” he said.

“I think Paris will be big, because it’s accessible and I know Paris always has a good team and good athletes over the years.”