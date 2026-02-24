Straitstimes.com header logo

US women's ice hockey team decline State of the Union invite, reports say

Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Ice Hockey - Women's Victory Ceremony - Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, Milan, Italy - February 19, 2026. Gold medallists United States pose for a team group photo during the victory ceremony REUTERS/David W Cerny

Feb 23 - The U.S. women's ice hockey team that beat rivals Canada for gold at the Milano Cortina Olympics have declined an invitation to attend President Donald Trump's State of the Union address in Washington this week citing schedule conflicts, according to multiple reports on Monday.

USA Hockey reportedly said they were grateful for the invitation and appreciate the recognition of the team's triumph last week but they were unable to be on hand when Trump issues his speech to Congress at 9 p.m. ET (0200 GMT) on Tuesday.

"Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate," USA Hockey said in a statement. "They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment."

The women's team beat Canada 2-1 to win gold in an overtime thriller last week at the Olympics.

The U.S. men's team, which also beat Canada by the same score in overtime to win gold in Milan, have also been invited to attend the State of the Union -- along with a White House event the next day -- but their presence has not yet been confirmed.

After the men's team secured their victory, the players took a call from Trump while celebrating in their locker room and it was then that he extended an invitation to them. REUTERS

