US win mixed relay with world record as Netherlands’ Femke Bol falls

BUDAPEST - The United States won a dramatic World Championship gold with a world record in the mixed 4x400 metres relay on Saturday as Femke Bol fell five metres from the line just as it looked as if she was going to bring the Netherlands home for gold.

The Dutch ran a brilliant race but US anchor Alexis Holmes refused to let Bol escape and was within inches of her before Bol crashed to the track, dropping the baton. The winning time of 3:08.80 broke the Americans’ own world record set in the first running of the event in 2019.

Britain took the silver in 3:11.06 and the Czech Republic bronze in 3:11.98 - both national records. REUTERS

