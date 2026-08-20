US teenager Garret Tan shines on badminton worlds debut

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Garret Tan of the US in action against India’s Lakshya Sen on Aug 19 in New Delhi.

NEW DELHI - American teenager Garret Tan made his mark at the world badminton championships in New Delhi on Aug 19 with a stunning win over India’s Lakshya Sen.

The 18-year-old, who is ranked 92nd in the world, beat 14th-seeded Sen 19-21, 21-19, 21-17 in round two of the men’s singles to silence the home crowd at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

Tan, who sometimes trains in Taiwan due to close family connections, took down the two-time All England finalist Sen despite taking a medical break towards the end of the decider.

“This is my first world championship and to beat such a great player like Lakshya is good,” Tan told reporters.

“I just wanted to go in and play my best and didn’t want to really think of who is standing in front of me.”

Sen, 25, praised his younger opponent, saying: “I give a lot of credit to my opponent, he played a very solid game. I gave it my all but it was not enough.”

Taiwan’s Lin Chun-yi, who beat Sen in the All England final this year, also bowed out of the tournament after he lost to Rasmus Gemke of Denmark 21-13, 17-21, 11-21.

Denmark’s world number four Anders Antonsen survived a scare to edge out Nhat Nguyen 21-23, 21-19, 23-21 in one hour and 42 minutes and reach the third round.

Antonsen overcame two match points from Nguyen of Ireland to hold his nerve and snatch the win.

India’s giantkiller Ayush Shetty registered an easy win over Sri Lanka’s Dumindu Abeywickrama, two days after he stunned world number one and defending champion Shi Yuqi of China.

In the women’s singles, South Korea’s world number one An Se-young saw off Thalita Ramadhani Wiryawan 21-15, 21-11 to continue her bid for a second world title.

Indian star P.V. Sindhu kept her campaign on track with a 21-16, 21-17 victory over Canada’s Wen Yu Zhang. AFP