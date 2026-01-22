US replace injured Jones with LaCombe on men's Olympic ice hockey roster

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Dec 31, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jackson Lacombe (2) moves the puck against Tampa Bay Lightning center Jake Guentzel (59) during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images/File Photo

Jan 21 - Jackson LaCombe of the Anaheim Ducks has replaced injured defenseman Seth Jones in the United States men's ice hockey roster for the upcoming Milano Cortina Olympics, USA Hockey said on Wednesday.

Jones was injured while playing for the Florida Panthers against the New York Rangers at the Winter Classic earlier this month, and the 31-year-old has been ruled out of the Games.

LaCombe was part of the U.S. team which won gold at last year's World Championship and the 25-year-old has 31 points from 49 games this season in the NHL.

NHL players are back at the Games for the first time since 2014, with the U.S. looking for its first men's hockey gold since the "Miracle on Ice" at the 1980 Lake Placid Games.

The men's ice hockey tournament at Milano Cortina runs from February 11 to 22, with the U.S. facing Latvia in their opening match on February 12. They will also take on Denmark and Germany in Group C. REUTERS