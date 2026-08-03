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US player Reddy gets eight-year ban for match-fixing

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Aug 3 - U.S. international Akhilesh Reddy has been suspended for eight years after being found guilty of match-fixing charges, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday.

Reddy was charged in November with breaching three counts of the sport's anti-corruption code during the ongoing franchise-based Abu Dhabi T10 League, and was provisionally suspended.

Reddy, 26, was found guilty by a tribunal of attempting to fix or improperly influence matches, trying to get another player to participate in the same activities and deleting data and messages from a mobile device relevant to the investigation.

"The ban is backdated to 21 November 2025," the ICC said in a statement, adding that Reddy's attempt to influence another player to participate in corrupt activities did not succeed.

Reddy last played for the U.S. in April 2025. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.