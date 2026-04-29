US enlists Briton Giles Scott for key America's Cup role

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LONDON, April 28 - Britain's Giles Scott was named as sailing director of American Racing Challenger Team USA on Tuesday, as the new U.S. team ramps up preparations for the America's Cup in Italy next year.

Scott, who won two Olympic gold medals in the Finn single-handed class and was a key figure in Ben Ainslie's America's Cup campaigns, will report to the U.S. team's CEO Ken Read.

The British sailor "will play an integral role in shaping the team's sailing programme and performance strategy, working closely with leadership and crew as preparations intensify," said the U.S. team, which announced its campaign on April 8.

"This project brings together a compelling vision, strong leadership, and a real desire to compete at the very top," Scott said in a statement announcing his appointment.

Scott is already active in SailGP, moving from driver for Ainslie's British team to their Canadian rivals at the start of the 2025 season, and has racked up some notable wins.

"Giles is one of the most accomplished sailors of his generation, and his experience, mindset, and attention to detail will be invaluable to this campaign," Read said. REUTERS