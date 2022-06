Team USA head coach Andrea Fuentes on her way to rescue American Anita Alvarez at the bottom of the pool during the women's solo free artistic swimming finals at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest on Wednesday. The dramatic incident occurred after Alvarez fainted at the conclusion of her routine, prompting the coach to jump into the pool. The coach said in a statement later that the 25-year-old swimmer was "okay" and that "the doctors checked all vitals and everything is normal".