US bobsledder Humphries celebrates first World Cup win since 2023

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Olympics - 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics - Test Event - IBSF World Cup - 2 Woman Bobsleigh - Cortina Sliding Centre, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy - November 23, 2025 Kaillie Humphries and Sylvia Hoffman of the U.S. in action during heat 1 REUTERS/Claudia Greco

Dec 22 - Kaillie Humphries ramped up her preparations for the 2026 Winter Olympics by returning to the winner's circle for the first time since 2023 on Sunday, as the U.S. bobsledder celebrated her first World Cup victory since becoming a mother.

Humphries won gold for Canada in the two-woman events at Vancouver in 2010 and Sochi four years later, as well as a bronze at Pyeongchang in 2018, before switching allegiance to the U.S. and winning monobob gold at the Beijing Games in 2022.

She then took a season-long break from the sport in December 2023 during her pregnancy.

The 40-year-old, who teamed up with Emily Renna to win the two-woman World Cup race in Sigulda, Latvia on Sunday, last won a race in February 2023 at the same venue.

"Being back on top after three years feels great," Humphries said. "This is my first win as a mom, and a first win ever for Emily, this is a special one for us both.

"A perfect early Christmas present for us both, and the team."

The bobsleigh competition at the Milano Cortina Games will be held in Cortina d'Ampezzo from February 12-22. REUTERS