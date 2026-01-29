US batter Jones suspended over multiple corruption charges

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 29 - United States batter Aaron Jones has been provisionally suspended after being charged with multiple breaches of the International Cricket Council (ICC) anti-corruption code, the governing body said on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old has 14 days to respond to the charges, which relate mostly from his participation in the 2023-24 Bim10 tournament in Barbados, while two of the charges relate to international cricket, the ICC added.

USA Cricket did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside normal business hours.

Jones was part of an 18-member U.S. squad training in Sri Lanka in preparation for the T20 World Cup, scheduled from February 7 to March 8 in India and Sri Lanka.

The U.S. has yet to announce its squad for the tournament, with Jones now ineligible for selection. REUTERS