U.S. alert no impact on Olympics

TOKYO • A new US travel warning for Japan over Covid-19 risks will not affect the pandemic-postponed Olympic Games, the Japanese government and Tokyo 2020 organisers said yesterday .

The US State Department advisory released on Monday urged Americans to avoid travel to Japan, citing government health advice, as well as "secondary factors such as commercial flight availability, restrictions on US citizen entry, and impediments to obtaining Covid test results within three calendar days".

The advisory comes with less than two months to the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23, although it has little practical effect as Japan's borders have been closed to most non-resident foreigners since the pandemic's outset last year.

With foreigners already barred from flying to Japan to attend the Games, the government said the measure would not affect the quadrennial event.

"It is our understanding that there is no change to the US position to support Japan's effort to hold the Olympic and Paralympic Games," government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said.

He added that Japan had been told the decision was "not related" to the plans of the US Olympic delegation.

Tokyo 2020 organisers said they would continue to "work closely... to ensure the safe and secure participation of all athletes in the Games".

The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee also said it remained "confident" that safety measures and frequent testing for athletes and staff "will allow for safe participation of Team USA athletes this summer".

A State Department spokesman said Washington understands "the careful considerations that the Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) are weighing as they prepare for the Tokyo Olympics".

"President (Joe) Biden proudly supports the US athletes who have trained for these Games and will be competing in the best traditions of the Olympic spirit," he said.

Japan has managed the pandemic better than the other G-8 countries, with just over 12,000 deaths. But the country is battling a fourth wave of infections, which prompted the government to impose a third state of emergency in several metropolitan areas including Tokyo and Osaka. The measures largely involve closing restaurants early and banning the sale of alcohol at eateries and bars, with media reports suggesting the restrictions may still be extended for several weeks past their expiry next Monday.

Despite the crisis, organisers say that the event can be held safely, as the aim is to vaccinate the majority of athletes and others staying in the Olympic Village before they enter Japan, even though inoculation is not required to participate.

IOC president Thomas Bach reiterated that message in a pre-recorded video played yesterday at the opening of the virtual International Federation (IF) Forum.

The German thanked IFs for "giving proof" that the Games can be held safely amid the pandemic, reported Inside The Games.

He added that since last year IFs collectively organised "over 420 World Cups and world championships with a participation of cumulatively over 51,000 athletes".

"In doing so, you have demonstrated that sports competitions can be organised safely even under current restrictions," Bach said.

"Your collective experience gives all of us confidence in the Olympic Games 2020."

But public opinion in Japan is still largely opposed to holding the Games.

The country stands to lose 1.8 trillion yen (S$22 billion) if the Olympics were cancelled, but that would pale in comparison to the economic hit from emergency curbs if the Games turned into a super-spreader event, a top economist has estimated.

Takahide Kiuchi, executive economist at Nomura Research Institute and a former Bank of Japan board member, yesterday said the first nationwide state of emergency last spring had caused an estimated 6.4 trillion yen loss and "the economic loss would be much greater" if yet another emergency declaration comes about because of the event.

"These calculations suggest the decision of whether to hold or cancel the Games should be made from the perspective of infection risk rather than economic loss," he added.

