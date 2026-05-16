Uranus Star gets the nod

Race 1 (1,800m)

8 All Are Mine finally lands a soft draw in barrier 4 for the first time this season since joining the Brett Crawford stable. Can go two better, after a close-up third last time with Zac Purton staying in the saddle.

6 On The Lash switches back to a proven track and distance after an excusable last-start 13th, when caught wide. Should lead from barrier 3 under Nichola Yuen’s 10-pound (4.5kg) claim.

4 Special Hedge is one from two in Class 5. Drawn in barrier 2 at a track and trip where he has won twice from six attempts.

5 Family Fortune needs luck from the widest draw, but recent winning form at this distance keeps him in the mix.

Race 2 (1,000m)

14 Lahore resumes off a bleed and has trialled twice for his return, both quiet but encouraging work. Purton is back in the saddle from barrier 9.

1 Run Run Sunrise gets in nicely at the weights under Yuen’s 10lb claim. It is hard to see him not playing a part in the finish again.

10 Bustling City is on the seven-day back-up after a third here. He has also drawn ideally in gate 13 for the straight course.

3 Cloud Nine ran fourth from barrier 12 over 1,200m on the all-weather last start. He gets a kinder run from barrier 10.

Race 3 (1,200m)

11 Double Bingo backs up quickly from May 13 after not having an ideal trip. His form has been good since joining the Ricky Yiu yard.

1 Always Fluke maps far kinder from barrier 4 than he did from barrier 12 last start, when he was posted wide throughout.

5 No Other Choice generally performs better on the all-weather but, from barrier 1, his chances look strong under Joao Moreira.

2 Ruby Sailing should roll forward under Britney Wong from barrier 7 and give a good sight now back into Class 5 off a good trial win.

Race 4 (1,200m)

1 Papaya Brose has shown ability in two starts, winning on debut over 1,200m before stepping to 1,400m second-up for a third. He looks ready to bounce back to winning form.

4 Navas G ran a promising debut third at this track and trip and can only improve from that experience.

10 Better And Better backed up his maiden win two starts ago with another good run, storming late into second after getting too far back from barrier 8.

8 Mighty Fighter should enjoy a good run from barrier 3 third-up after an encouraging fifth at Happy Valley from barrier 11, which was a clear step forward from his debut effort.

Race 5 (1,200m)

7 Superb Spirit draws much better than on debut when he still ran fourth. He has since won his trial and can score second-up.

3 Lucrative Eight has placed in both starts and is doing everything right. Every chance.

1 Anode drops into Class 4 for the first time, draws barrier 1 and comes off an encouraging trial.

5 Incredible Moment won under a smart ride last start. This is a different race shape, but he can be in the finish again.

Race 6 (1,200m)

10 Thunder Kit ran a fast-finishing second to Geneva last start. That was his second placing from five local starts and shows he is trending the right way.

1 Savvy Brilliant comes out of the same race, where he outperformed market expectations with a seventh when he never got clear room late and was not beaten far.

2 Celestial Hero was wide throughout in that race but was not far away in sixth. A better run looks likely from barrier 3.

3 Lifeline Express is still chasing a win this season, but recent runs suggest he is on the cusp. Barrier 2 sets him up for a sweet run.

Race 7 (1,400m)

2 Forza Toro ran a huge race into second last start after missing the jump. He has since trialled twice and been slow to begin in each. That remains the query but, on form, he is ready to break through.

1 Run Run Smart should give a good sight under Yuen’s 10lb claim in a race without much speed. His trial win between runs was good.

12 Ninja Derby has improved since joining the Crawford yard, winning two from five. Class 4 is another test but, from barrier 2, he can also map softly on pace.

4 Solid Car ran on well over 1,200m first-up to finish third, his third placing from six Class 4 starts, and he is on track for a win.

Race 8 (1,800m)

5 Absolute Honour has been a stable-switch success for Frankie Lor, but his next test comes in his step-up to 1,800m. He still looks well treated off his current mark.

8 Grand Turbo flashed late to fourth at a big price last start, even if the soft track that day may have flattered him. He can build on that.

4 Vermilion Tempest is nearing a win, as seen last start when collared late to second. Moreira is back on top.

1 Packing Fighter needs luck from barrier 14. But seeing Class 4 for the first time is a big tick for an improving four-year-old, while his lead-in trial was full of promise.

Race 9 (1,400m)

4 Strathpeffer draws an outside gate for the fourth straight time but, to his advantage, there does not appear to be much speed on paper. Ethan Brown can then take a forward spot easily enough.

11 Ace won impressively two starts ago in his first run for Mark Newnham and backed it up with a fourth from barrier 13 back in Class 4. Chance from better draw.

7 Proud Box won convincingly by three lengths last start. He went straight to the front and did not give his rivals a look-in.

14 Silver Up is well rated now. His trials have been good and, from barrier 4, he maps kindly with a light weight.

Race 10 (1,400m)

6 The Unique Star has drawn poorly in both 1,200m runs and has not had the best of trips as a result. The step-up to 1,400m is a fresh move, but his trial win between runs was very likeable and he looks ready to strike.

5 Endeared does more of his winning in Class 4 than Class 3, but he keeps being rewarded for consistency He arrives off three straight placings since moving back up in grade.

8 Chill Easy comes off his best run yet when third to Sky Jewellery. He also looks to map well on pace in a race without much pressure.

13 Exceed The Limit can be forgiven for his last start on rain-affected ground. Before that, he closed well from a wide draw to eighth and was not far off Sky Jewellery.

Race 11 (1,400m)

4 Uranus Star has drawn wide in his last four runs, which has meant he has had to work early to find the front. Last start, he jumped only fairly, settled back and was never a threat. This speed map favours him with a clean jump from barrier 4, while Yuen’s 10lb claim helps.

14 Tin Fook led over 1,200m on the all-weather last time in his first start for Ricky Yiu and held on for third. Similar tactics back to Sha Tin over 1,400m will benefit him.

1 Everyone’s Star was no match for Sky Jewellery last start, but a second to him reads well for a race like this.

2 Aerovolanic had a poor trip last start, resulting in a sixth to Sky Jewellery. That is a run to forgive and his previous winning form is the better guide.