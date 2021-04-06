Up to 250 participants allowed for mass participation sports events under latest Covid-19 guidelines: SportSG

SINGAPORE - Up to 250 participants are allowed for mass participation sport events with waves of up to 50 people per session, said Sport Singapore (SportSG) in a press statement on Tuesday (April 6).

The addendum follows the Ministry of Health's (MOH) announcement on March 24 and is aimed at providing sports administrators, sports event organisers and venue operators with "information to organise sports events in a safe and controlled manner under the latest guidelines", said the statement.

Last month, MOH said that live sports sport event pilots with spectators from April 24 can have up to 750 spectators if pre-event testing is implemented, or up to 250 spectators without testing. No further details were then provided on the event pilots.

According to the update from SportSG, the sport event pilots are categorised under: live spectator sport events, mass participation sport events, and sport competitions and tournaments.

For live spectator sports events, pre-event tests must be done no more than 24 hours before the end of the participant's involvement in the event either at the event venue or at a dedicated testing facility or clinic. Only those who test negative for Covid-19 will be allowed into the venue.

MOH will release further information and tools to support the implementation of pre-event testing at its website when ready, said the statement.

While up to 750 fans will be allowed, they have to be in zones of up to 50 people. Organisers can also apply to SportSG not to implement zoning for live spectator sports events, if they comply with all other safe management measures, including having fans remain seated and masked throughout the event and Trace Together-only safe entry.

For mass participation events such as mass runs, open-water swims, cycling and triathlons, no more than 250 participants per session are allowed and each session must also be timed adequately apart to avoid congregation of participants at the venue.

No spectators are permitted and organisers are to put in place measures to prevent the spontaneous gathering of onlookers for such events.

Sports competitions and tournaments must not exceed 50 people per session in each facility, with each round must spaced adequately apart within a day or across multiple days.

Each match is capped at eight people and if multiple matches are scheduled, close contact must not exceed 50 people a day for each participant.

In addition to these guidelines, all sports events involving more than 50 people need to be endorsed by SportSG and organisers have to apply at least 30 days before the start of the event.

Since October last year, several sport event pilots have been implemented, including the Singapore Premier League (SPL), the ATP250 Singapore Tennis Open in February and last month's MetaSprint series aquathlon.

Two hundred fans were allowed into the stands at Our Tampines Hub to watch the season finale of the SPL between Tampines Rovers and Geylang International in December, while the tennis tournament had a cap of 250 fans per day for the semi-finals and final at the OCBC Arena.

The MetaSprint series was the first mass participation race held here since the circuit breaker last April, with 1,000 people taking part in the two-day event at Sentosa.