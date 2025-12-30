Up-and-coming Kanaal Skater the one to beat

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,200m)

(1) LEVITATOR has consistent form over course and distance and has a handy weight from the best draw.

[ο](2) QUINCY TOWN was much improved in blinkers last run and was just behind Levitator when they last met. But he is now 2kg worse off and should not be good enough to turn the tables.

[ο](11) SUN IN MY POCKET takes on males but has been consistent. She steps up in trip again from a wide draw but meets some modest opposition and should feature prominently.

(10) TASK FORCE takes to the Poly for the first time under top weight. He gets first-time blinkers and is the one to follow in the market.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(3) TIPPERARY is struggling but showed up well at her first run for her new stable and meets a modest line-up.

(8) BALTIC ASSAYER shows pace but tends to lack extra. Should feature in this line-up.

(5) TOTAL ERUPTION is back to a sprint and makes her Poly debut. Can surprise.

(4) RUN FOR PEACE has a light weight and is back over a sprint.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(12) DESERT DOG improved at his second start. He meets some modest opposition and should feature prominently.

(2) TASTE THE RAINBOW improved when stepped up in trip. He can do even better on this distance.

(9) TEE DOG was narrowly beaten last start when switched to the Poly. He is struggling but has some fair form and should contest the finish.

(10) HALF SOVEREIGN has had two runs since a lengthy layoff. Enjoys the Poly and is one to watch.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(7) CIRCLE OF GRACE started as favourite when making his Poly debut. He is better on this trip and can make amends.

(4) MOHANDAS was narrowly beaten on the Poly at his penultimate start on Nov 16. He is in very good form and should go very close to winning.

(3) PHAKA IMALI was not too far back when trying over further last outing. The switch to Poly should suit him.

(9) BLAZING LIGHT had his last win over the course and distance. He is down in class and has a fair chance.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(2) SALANI KAHLE cruised in for an easy maiden win at his second start. He makes his Poly debut taking on stronger, but he does look progressive.

(1) WORLD OF OUR OWN goes well on the Poly and was narrowly beaten last time.

(7) GREEN GLOW disappointed last run after two good wins. He can make amends.

(6) FINE ADMIRAL has his peak run after a lengthy break. He could feature at long odds.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(3) CURIOUS GIRL shed maiden tag at second time of asking. Looks progressive and can follow up in a modest field.

(6) SPRING KISS is seldom too far back and has dropped further in the ratings. She should be competitive again.

(11) ZENA ROSE has come down four points in the handicap and drops in class. One to watch.

(4) HEARTS ON FIRE is another who has come down in the handicap. Her best recent effort has been on the Poly.

Race 7 (1,400m)

Three-year-old (7) KANAAL SKATER has won three of his last four and looks progressive. He does take on stronger, but they are mostly well exposed older runners and he looks progressive.

(4) EL REY VIENE is holding form well. He could be better suited to this shorter trip and rates a strong winning chance.

(2) BANK STREET disappointed in the soft turf last run and is back on his preferred surface.

(1) PARMENION was much improved over the course and distance last run. A repeat could see him in the money again.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(9) COUNT MARSH goes well on the Poly and has a senior rider.

(1) CAPPELLINO has consistent form over shorter but meets a modest line-up from the best draw.

(5) PURPLE POWAHOUSE is struggling for his next win but is over his preferred course and distance and should feature.

(11) L’ULTIMO improved last time and has not been far back lately.