Unstoppable Ledecky on a winning Mission

LOS ANGELES • Katie Ledecky continued her build-up to the Tokyo Olympics with a 400m freestyle victory at the Mission Viejo Pro Swim Series in 3min 59.25sec on Saturday.

The 24-year-old American star, who won the 200m free on Friday in a world-leading 1:54.40, notched her 20th career performance under the four-minute mark.

"It's always good to get under four," the Olympic five-gold medallist said. "That one probably didn't feel as good as some of my other swims this week so far, but I'm more than happy with the time."

She finished comfortably in front of Olympic bronze medallist Leah Smith (4:06.37) with Hali Flickinger (4:08.05) third.

World-record holder and 2016 Olympic gold medallist Ryan Murphy won the men's 100m backstroke in 53.11sec, ahead of Spain's Hugo Gonzalez (53.76sec) and Daniel Carr (53.83sec).

Unlike some of the elite swimmers finding the morning finals - instituted for this meet to mimic the Tokyo Olympic schedule, where the format will be flipped from the usual morning heats and evening finals - strange, Murphy claimed he "wished every meet" was just like this.

Olivia Smoliga won the women's 100m back, overtaking Kathleen Baker on the second lap to win in 59.04sec - the fourth best time in the world this year, 0.46sec faster than her rival.

In the women's 200m butterfly, it was 17-year-old Katie Crom powering late past Lillie Nordmann (2:10.62) and Katie Drabot (2:10.94) to win in 2:10.38.

Brazil's Bruno Fratus won the men's 50m free in 21.80sec, with Caeleb Dressel, who is gearing up for a multi-event campaign at the pandemic-delayed Games, second in 21.83.

Fratus' time put him inside the Olympic qualifying standard, but the 31-year-old, a two-time 50m free world championships silver medallist, is not assured of a 50m free berth in Tokyo just yet.

He will have to await the results from the Brazilian trials in two weeks to know for sure if he has punched his ticket to the Games.

"After all the Covid crisis, quarantine, having the pool shut down, I think it's a good result.

"Now (I) just hope nobody swims faster than that at home in two weeks," Fratus said.

In other events, two-time Olympic gold medallist Lilly King went out fast and held on to win the 200m breaststroke in 2:22.38, adding it to her 100m breast victory on Friday, while Nic Fink completed a men's breaststroke double, winning the men's 200m in 2:09.73.

