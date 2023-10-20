Unchanged Australia put in to bat by Pakistan

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Australia Practice Session - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India - October 10, 2023 Australia's Steve Smith during practice REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Australia v South Africa - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India - October 12, 2023 Australia's David Warner in action REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Australia v South Africa - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India - October 12, 2023 Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Temba Bavuma REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Australia v South Africa - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India - October 12, 2023 Australia's Pat Cummins in action REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Australia v South Africa - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India - October 12, 2023 Australia's Josh Inglis is bowled out by South Africa's Kagiso Rabada REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo
Updated
27 min ago
Published
27 min ago

BENGALURU - Australia named an unchanged side for their World Cup game against Pakistan on Friday as the five-times champions look to get their campaign back on track.

Pakistan are fourth in the standings with four points while Australia, who have won only one game in the tournament so far, are two points behind in sixth.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to field, with skipper Babar Azam saying it was a good pitch as they look for early wickets. The Asian side made one change from the team that lost to India with Shadab Khan making way for spinner Usama Mir.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins said he too would have chosen to bowl first, and hoped to carry the energy from their win against Sri Lanka in their last game.

TEAMS

Australia: David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoins, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (captain), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Pakistan: Imam ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top