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Uncapped trio called up for All Blacks' 'toughest' tour of South Africa

July 27 - New Zealand coach Dave Rennie has included the uncapped trio of prop Siale Lauaki, loose forward Semisi Tupou Ta'eiloa and flyhalf Josh Jacomb in his 44-man squad for the four-test tour of South Africa.

The trio are among 10 additions to Rennie's Nations Championship squad which beat France, Italy and Ireland in a perfect start to the inaugural global tournament.

Former captain and lock Scott Barrett, explosive wing/centre Leicester Fainga'anuku and prop Tamaiti Williams were omitted due to injury.

But Dutch-born lock Fabian Holland has been recalled after recently returning to action after a long recovery from a shoulder injury.

“With eight matches in six weeks, including a four-test series against the Springboks, this would have to be the toughest tour in rugby," Rennie said in a statement on Monday.

"We have selected a squad that we know is up to the challenge.

"It’s a balanced blend of experienced test players and a cohort of younger players who will be keen to work hard and showcase their skillset on tour."

The All Blacks kick off the tour dubbed "Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry" in Cape Town on August 7 against provincial side Stormers, with the first test against the Springboks on August 22 at Johannesburg's Ellis Park.

They play further tests at Cape Town and Johannesburg before the final match in Baltimore on September 12.

Squad:

Forwards: Asafo Aumua, Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Bell, Ethan De Groot, George Bower, Xavier Numia, Ollie Norris, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi, Siale Lauaki, Tupou Vaa’i, Patrick Tuipulotu, Josh Lord, Sam Darry, Fabian Holland, Peter Lakai, Simon Parker, Ethan Blackadder, Luke Jacobson, Anton Segner, Ardie Savea (capt), Wallace Sititi, Semisi Tupou Ta'eiloa

Backs: Cameron Roigard, Cortez Ratima, Kyle Preston, Ruben Love, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Josh Jacomb, Jordie Barrett, Quinn Tupaea, Billy Proctor, Anton Lienert-Brown, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Caleb Clarke, Fehi Fineanganofo, Leroy Carter, Josh Moorby, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Emoni Narawa. REUTERS