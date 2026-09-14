Uncapped flyhalf McLaughlin-Phillips called into Wallabies squad for Springboks test

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SYDNEY, Sept 14 - Australia coach Les Kiss has called uncapped flyhalf Harry McLaughlin-Phillips into his squad in place of the injured Carter Gordon and recalled Jordan Petaia for the test against South Africa in Perth on September 27.

• Gordon fractured his leg in the 28-28 draw with Argentina last week that kept the Wallabies unbeaten in four tests under Kiss.

• Kiss, who coached 22-year-old McLaughlin-Phillips at the Queensland Reds before taking the Australia job, decided against calling up veterans James O'Connor and Bernard Foley.

• Athletic outside back Petaia won the first of his 31 caps as a teenager at the 2019 World Cup and was last included in the Wallabies squad for the global tournament in France in 2023 before moving abroad.

• The versatile Jock Campbell, who started at fullback against Ireland in July, was also recalled to the squad in the absence of wingers Dylan Pietsch, who is injured, and Filipo Daugunu, who is being "managed" through a minor knee problem.

• Loose forward Tom Hooper and prop Taniela Tupou were retained in the squad despite being contracted to European clubs.

• Tighthead prop Zane Nonggorr returned to the squad in place of Massimo de Lutiis.

• "We’ve learned a bit more about ourselves as a group over the last four tests, and we know we still have a lot to work on to get to where we want to be," said Kiss.

• "South Africa have been the benchmark team in world rugby for a long time, and we’re motivated by the challenge of meeting them in our own backyard in two weeks' time."

• Forwards - Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Charlie Cale, Josh Canham, Tom Hooper, Isaac Kailea, Fraser McReight, Josh Nasser, Zane Nonggorr, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Billy Pollard, Aidan Ross, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Lachlan Shaw, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson

• Backs - Jock Campbell, Ben Donaldson, Isaac Henry, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Ryan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Declan Meredith, Hunter Paisami, Jordan Petaia, Harry Potter, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Kalani Thomas, Tom Wright REUTERS