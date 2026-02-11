Unbeaten mare to make it nine in Apollo Stakes at Randwick on Feb 14

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Autumn Glow (Kerrin McEvoy) recording her seventh win in the Group 1 Epsom Handicap (1,600m) at Randwick on Oct 4, 2025.

– Having experienced the intense pressure of maintaining Winx’s 33-race winning streak, Chris Waller is circumspect when it comes to protecting the unbeaten sequence of Autumn Glow.

Arguably racing’s most exciting talent, the mare by The Autumn Sun launches her latest campaign in the A$300,000 (S$269,000) Group 2 Apollo Stakes (1,400m) at Randwick on Feb 14 and is an odds-on favourite to make it nine victories from as many starts.

However, Waller says his focus is not so much on Autumn Glow continuing her picket fence of form, but rather on ensuring he has laid the right foundations for the rising star to arrive at her first-up assignment in top condition.

“Not really. I have been in that territory before,” said the 15-time Sydney champion trainer.

“She is prepared for next week exactly how she would have been prepared last week. She’s not screwed down and with room for improvement.

“And when she gets beaten it will be bad luck, not through ability.”

A traditional carnival launching pad, the Apollo Stakes has attracted 10 runners, six of them from the Waller yard.

Autumn Glow will jump from gate 9, and Waller says all the signs indicate she has returned in the same vein as the spring when she rounded out her preparation with her maiden Group 1 win in the Epsom Handicap (1,600m) and a Golden Eagle (1,500m) victory.

She has been prepared for her return with two barrier trials and an exhibition gallop between races at Randwick on Feb 7, the latter earning a final tick of approval from regular rider James McDonald.

“She has come back well, basically where she left off,” said Waller.

“Everything’s gone to plan so far. Two trials, a nice easy gallop today and James is very happy. He said she was never out of second gear.”

Autumn Glow is set to follow a well-worn path through the Group 1 Verry Elleegant Stakes (1,600m) to the Group 1 George Ryder Stakes (1,500m) but her programme beyond that is fluid.

She has never raced beyond a mile and Waller says the Queen Of The Turf Stakes (1,600m) and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2,000m) are both Group 1 options, depending on whether connections opt to test the middle-distance waters.

The Apollo Stakes boasts a typically high-class field that includes Autumn Glow’s stablemate Aeliana, multiple Group 1 winner Ceolwulf and Doncaster Mile heroine Stefi Magnetica. SKY RACING WORLD