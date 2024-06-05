Ultramarathoner Natalie Dau claims Singapore record with 1,000km Thailand to S’pore run

SINGAPORE – For 12 days, Natalie Dau pounded the streets across Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, chalking up 1,000km – the equivalent of two full marathons (42.195km) a day.

Her running shoes melted in the 35 deg C heat and a hip injury threatened to derail her quest, but Dau pushed on with her solo run.

And there was a wide grin on her face as the 52-year-old ultramarathoner crossed the finish line at The Westin Singapore on June 5 to the cheers of over 100 supporters.

Her feat through three countries on foot earned her the Singapore record for the “Fastest 1,000km Thailand-Singapore Ultramarathon”. The Guinness World Record for the “Fastest Crossing of Peninsular Malaysia on Foot” is pending certification.

She also raised over $50,000 for global charity GRLS, which works to elevate women and girls through sport and exercise, as well as help them develop leadership skills.

The Singapore permanent resident, who previously said she wanted to “do some good through my running”, told The Straits Times: “I was a bit worried after day one when I hurt my hip. But there were too many people invested and too many people that I didn’t want to let down, so that wasn’t an option.”

The injury, weather and lack of sleep – she got only a few hours’ rest each night – was tough as “combining all of those and just repeatedly running on roads with trucks because there’s no side path was challenging”.

“Just day in, day out was mentally challenging as well,” said Dau, who began her journey in Hat Yai, Thailand, on May 25.

The mother of one said the support from friends and family, as well as other runners who joined her for parts of her journey kept her going.

She added: “It was amazing. Just seeing that friendly face and a burst of energy was great.

“I think it just shows the community and friends coming together, and it definitely made a difference to help me.”