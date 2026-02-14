Straitstimes.com header logo

Ukraine’s Zelensky thanks disqualified Olympian for being 'who you are'

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics - Skeleton - Vladyslav Heraskevych of Ukraine appears before the Court of Arbitration for Sport - Hilton Milan, Milan, Italy - February 13, 2026 Vladyslav Heraskevych of Ukraine poses for a picture with his helmet after appearing before Court of Arbitration for Sport following his disqualification from the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics for wearing a helmet in tribute to athletes who have died amid Russia's attack on Ukraine REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Vladyslav Heraskevych told the president that the athletes depicted on the helmet “deserve it even more.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

MUNICH - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb 13 awarded a top state honour to an Olympic skeleton racer who was

disqualified from the Winter Games

for wearing a helmet commemorating athletes killed in the

war with Russia.

Zelensky, speaking to Vladyslav Heraskevych on the sidelines of the annual Munich Security Conference said he had great respect for “all the Olympians who supported you and your position”.

“Medals are important for Ukraine and for you, but it seems to me that the most important thing is who you are,” Zelenskiy said while presenting the racer with the Order of Freedom.

Heraskevych told the president the award was “huge” and that the athletes depicted on the helmet “deserve it even more. Because of their sacrifice, we are able to compete in the Olympics”.

Heraskevych, 27, was disqualified at the Winter Games in Italy on Feb 12 when the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation jury ruled that the helmet's depiction of athletes killed since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 breached rules on political neutrality.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport

dismissed his appeal on Feb 13.

Heraskevych told reporters after the award ceremony that his disqualification was discriminatory as he had committed no violation of the Olympic Charter, a document he said he “really valued”.

“But at the same time, I understand that this scandal had united people around the world about our problem and about the sacrifice of these great athletes, and I believe this goal is much more important than any medal,” he said.

Speaking before the CAS hearing earlier in the day, Heraskevych said his exclusion and rules imposed by the International Olympic Committee were “an instrument of propaganda for Russia. I still receive a lot of threats from the Russian side.” REUTERS

More on this topic
‘Price of our dignity’: Ukraine’s skeleton racer on disqualification over ‘helmet of remembrance’
Ukraine’s Vladyslav Heraskevych loses appeal against Olympic disqualification over helmet
See more on

Olympic Winter Games

Winter sports

Russia

Ukraine

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.