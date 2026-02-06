Ukraine’s flag bearer proud to show his country is still standing

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy - Ukrainian flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych said on Feb 5 he was “proud” to represent his country at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics and show that war-battered Ukraine is still standing.

At the head of a delegation of 46 athletes, Heraskevych, who will compete in the skeleton event in Cortina d’Ampezzo, will march in Milan on the evening of Feb 6 as his country’s flag bearer, alongside speed skater Yelyzaveta Sydorko.

“It’s a great honour, for me, but also for Ukraine in these times,” said the 27-year-old, who will be competing in his third Winter Games after Pyeongchang 2018 and Beijing 2022 - shortly before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I believe it’s a very strong symbol for Ukraine that we are still standing strong, we are still among the best nations despite the war in our country.”

Originally from Kyiv, he will be able to count on the presence of his father, who coaches him, and also his mother, who is no longer in Ukraine, during the competition.

As for his other relatives, it is uncertain whether they will be able to see him march as flag bearer.

“I hope (they will be able to see the ceremony), if there’s electricity, because it’s a very hard time, there are a lot of blackouts now in Ukraine.”

Fourth at the world championships in Lake Placid in March 2025, Heraskevych strongly believes in has chance of a medal on Feb 13, in Cortina.

“I was very close so definitely our goal is to be in the medals and I believe we can do it,” he added.

Heraskevych was in the spotlight during the Beijing Winter Games for holding up a “No war” sign just days before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of his country. AFP