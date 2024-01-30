Ukraine twins smiling through bombs to go for Olympic gold

KYIV – As synchronised swimmers, Maryna and Vladyslava Aleksiiva are used to having to smile no matter what.

The sunny sisters are one of Ukraine’s best hopes of a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics after winning a bronze in artistic swimming at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

But the trials the 22-year-old twins have been put through – forced to flee their homes, surviving shelling and sleeping in bomb shelters – have tested even their stoicism.

They have even had to jump out of the pool and “run to the basement in wet swimsuits” when the explosions got too close, Maryna told AFP.

But regular bombardments have not stopped them from returning to their hometown of Kharkiv to prepare for the Games, even if the windows of their training pool are still broken from missile attacks.

“Everything has been bombed – our pool, where we started training, our school, our city centre,” added Maryna.

While the Ukrainian army eventually pushed the Russian troops back, Kharkiv is still vulnerable, only 30km from the border. Last week, 11 people were killed in the latest wave of Russian missile attacks on the city.

It is not exactly the ideal environment for elite swimmers to go for gold, especially when there is no generator to warm the water when the power fails.

“When the war started, we did not know what to do,” said Vladyslava, the shyer of the two, who often lets Maryna finish her sentences. “But then we understood our main goal could be to show courage all over the world in competitions.”

“To show Ukraine is still alive,” Maryna added. “We must show strength.”

With the Russians threatening to take the city in the early days of the war, the sisters fled Kharkiv with the rest of Ukraine’s artistic swimming team and trained in Italy for six months.

But they were determined to go back to Ukraine to be closer to their parents, training in Kyiv and “sleeping at night in the corridor of a bomb shelter” before returning to Kharkiv.

They have not left their home city since then, except for short trips abroad to compete.

Even if it is more dangerous, “it’s much better to be together, (even) without electricity and music to train”, Vladyslava told AFP during the World Aquatics World Cup in France in May where they won the duet gold.

They visited Montpellier’s historic centre to eat ice cream and post stories on Instagram to celebrate.

But even in those carefree moments when they joked about the joys of having electricity, the war was never far away.