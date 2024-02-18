Ukraine’s Vladyslav Bukhov seizes world title, calls for Olympic ban on Russians

DOHA - Vladyslav Bukhov sprung a surprise as he claimed his first world swimming title in Doha on Feb 17 and then said Russia should “absolutely not” be allowed at the Paris Olympics.

After the 21-year-old edged the two previous world champions to the wall to win the men’s 50m freestyle, he said his preparation had been tough.

“It’s hard, really hard,” he said. “We train while Russian rockets are flying round the swimming pool. You never know if you stay alive or not. It’s difficult. For all Ukrainians.”

Asked if Russians should compete at the Paris Olympics in five months, he said: “Absolutely not.”

“I want to say Russia is dangerous and should not be supported in competition.”