Ukraine Paralympic team to boycott opening ceremony over Russian flag decision

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Ukrainian para-athletes gathering around Ukrainian Paralympic Committee president Valeriy Sushkevych (front row, third from left) during the 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics.

– Ukraine’s athletes will skip the opening ceremony of the March 6-15 Milano-Cortina Paralympic Winter Games in protest after the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) decided to allow Russian athletes to compete under their national flag, said Ukraine’s National Paralympic Committee.

In a statement published late on Feb 19, it also voiced its “demand” that the Ukrainian flag not be used at the Paralympics’ opening ceremony.

This decision follows that of Ukrainian government officials, who said on Feb 18 they would boycott the March 6 ceremony in Verona.

Their fury was sparked by IPC’s decision to allow six Russians and four Belarusians to take part under their own flags at the Milano-Cortina Paralympics, rather than as neutral athletes.

“We draw attention to the fact that neither Russia nor Belarus went through the qualification process to obtain licences to participate in the Paralympic Games in Milano-Cortina,” the Ukrainian statement added.

“Moreover, this occurred in accordance with the status of the Russian and Belarusian Paralympic Committees that they received as countries that are carrying out a horrific military aggression on the territory of Ukraine.”

Russia, which has been excluded from much international competition following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, says it is wrong to mix sport and politics and points out that targeting disabled athletes is offensive.

But Ukraine’s sports minister Matvii Bidnyi called IPC’s decision “outrageous”, accusing Russia and its ally Belarus of turning “sport into a tool of war, lies and contempt”.

An IPC spokesperson told Reuters it was in direct contact with Ukraine’s Paralympic Committee and the matter would be discussed internally.

Valeriy Sushkevych, president of the Ukrainian Paralympic Committee, told AFP on Feb 17 he feels the IPC has betrayed Ukraine by permitting Russian athletes to compete under their flag, which is “soaked in Ukrainian blood”, at the Milano-Cortina Paralympics.

Sushkevych, who has been affected by the war with his family fleeing their home at one point because of incessant shelling, also explained why Kyiv’s para-athletes would not go for a full boycott.

“If we do not go, it would mean allowing (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to claim a victory over Ukrainian Paralympians and over Ukraine by excluding us from the Games,” said the 71-year-old. “That will not happen.”

Ukraine traditionally performs strongly at the Winter Paralympics, finishing second in the medal table in 2022 with 11 gold, 10 silver and eight bronze medals, behind hosts China (18 golds, 20 silvers, 23 bronzes).

Sushkevych said that many felt it was a miracle they are able to assemble a team – 36 athletes, 22 coaches and others such as medical staff will be in Italy – to compete this time around.

“For four years, under bombs and constant shelling, they continued to train, risking their own lives, and understanding that the lives of their mothers, sisters, husbands, and children were also at risk,” he said.

He added that sporting success lifts morale in Ukraine, “especially for soldiers who have lost their sight, arms or legs, and are forced to use wheelchairs”, with the Paralympians’ stories giving them an example to “return to life”.

The Ukrainians are not alone in voicing their discontent with IPC’s decision. The Italian government expressed its disapproval while Glenn Micallef, the European Commissioner for Sport, said he would boycott the ceremony.

AFP, REUTERS