UK climate activists arrested after disrupting World Snooker Championship

LONDON – Climate activists from the Just Stop Oil group were arrested after disrupting the World Snooker Championship on Monday, with one throwing orange powder on the table at the Crucible Theatre.

Joe Perry’s first-round match against Robert Milkins had to be stopped when a man jumped onto the table and emptied a bag of orange powder across the green baize.

Stunned fans watched on as half of the table and many of the balls were covered in the cloud of powder, with the man kneeling on the baize for several seconds before a security guard dragged him away.

The man was wearing a white T-shirt emblazoned with the slogan “Just Stop Oil” on the back.

On the other table at the Sheffield arena, the match between Mark Allen and Fan Zhengyi was interrupted when a woman, also wearing a Just Stop Oil T-shirt, tried to get on the baize at the same time as the male protestor.

She was dragged off by referee Olivier Marteel before any powder was thrown.

“Two people were detained after protesters gained entry to The Crucible earlier this evening,” a South Yorkshire Police statement said.

“A 30-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. Both are in police custody.”

In a statement, Just Stop Oil said two supporters had staged the stunt to highlight the group’s demand that the government stop all new UK fossil fuel projects.

It named those responsible as Margaret Reid, a 52-year-old former museum professional from north-west England, and Eddie Whittingham, 30, a student at Exeter university.

“I did not take this action lightly, but I cannot remain a passive spectator while our government knowingly pushes us down a path to destruction,” Reid said in comments provided in the statement.

“I can no longer justify watching from the sidelines.”

Play was immediately suspended as vacuum cleaners were brought into the arena to clean up the mess.