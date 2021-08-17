Ujah set to say banned drugs not labelled

LONDON • C.J. Ujah is set to blame a labelling error for the failed drug test which has put Britain's silver medal in the men's 4x100 metres relay at the Tokyo 2020 Games in jeopardy.

The 27-year-old has been provisionally banned after two banned substances, ostarine and S-23, were found in his system following the event. According to the World Anti-Doping Agency, both have effects similar to anabolic steroids and are prohibited as they help build muscles.

If Ujah's B sample confirms the drugs' presence, British media yesterday reported that his lawyers are likely to argue that the banned substances were not listed as components in a supplement he took ahead of the final, which Britain lost to Italy by just 0.01 of a second.

However, even if Ujah proves he took the supplement in error, the chances of him being absolved by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) are slim to none.

In the past, athletes from American wrestler Nathan Piasecki to Japanese Olympic swimmer Junya Koga have used the same excuse, only for the CAS to uphold its suspensions.

With the hopes of Ujah's teammates - Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake - holding on to their silver medal looking increasingly bleak, Kilty's brother has revealed the "absolute devastation" the 31-year old is feeling.

"He has done nothing wrong. He worked so hard for this, ever since he was a little lad," Kevin told the Mirror yesterday.

Should Ujah's positive test be confirmed, Canada is set to be upgraded to the silver, while China, who finished fourth, will earn their first 4x100m relay bronze.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday said his government will provide £232 million (S$436 million) in addition to National Lottery funding to support Olympic and Paralympic athletes for the 2024 Paris Games.

The investment, which represents a 44 per cent rise on the funding received by UK Sport in the run-up to the Tokyo Games, will be used to back aspiring athletes as well as their coaches and support staff.

HE'S NOT TO BLAME He has done nothing wrong. He worked so hard for this, ever since he was a little lad. KEVIN KILTY, relay runner Richard's brother, on the possibility of him losing his silver medal.

Earlier this month, Britain won 65 medals across 25 disciplines in Tokyo and finished fourth in the overall medal table, a tally Mr Johnson praised.

"Team Britain showed us the very best of this country in Tokyo - demonstrating sportsmanship, hard work and record-breaking performances," he said.

"This increased funding will support Team Britain to deliver their best possible performances in three years' time in Paris."

REUTERS