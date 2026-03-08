Straitstimes.com header logo

Uganda's Kiplimo regains world half marathon record in Lisbon

Oct 12, 2025; Chicago, IL, USA; Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda poses for a photo after winning the Chicago Marathon with a time of 2:02:23 at Grant Park. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images/File Photo

REUTERS

March 8 - Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo regained the world half marathon record on Sunday, storming to a stunning 57 minutes 20 seconds in Lisbon.

The 25-year-old shaved 10 seconds off the previous world record - set by Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha in Valencia in 2024 - reclaiming a title he last held in 2021 when he clocked 57:31 on the same Lisbon course.

Kiplimo had come close to an all-time best in Barcelona last year with a 56:42 run. However, that performance was not ratified by World Athletics due to illegal pacing assistance.

Kenya's Nicholas Kipkorir finished a distant second in 58:08, with compatriot Gilbert Kiprotich securing third place in 58:59.

"I'm so happy to break the world record," Kiplimo said. "After the first 10km, I thought the world record was possible. I tried to keep pushing the pace in the final two kilometres." REUTERS

