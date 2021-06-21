Uganda Covid case a first at Games

TOKYO • One person from Uganda's Tokyo 2020 Olympic squad tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Japan on Saturday, the first time an infection has been confirmed in an overseas team, NHK reported.

Nine athletes and coaches arrived at Narita Airport and one of them tested positive during screening, the national broadcaster said.

That individual is now staying at a government-designated facility, while the others travelled on to their host city in Osaka, where they will hold their training camp.

The entire Uganda team had received two shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine and had tested negative 72 hours before departing for Japan, according to the report.

They were the second group of foreign athletes to arrive for the Games, following the arrival of the Australian women's softball squad on June 1.

REUTERS