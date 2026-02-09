UAE eye upset in T20 World Cup group of death

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

BENGALURU, Feb 9 - The United Arab Emirates are dreaming big as they prepare for the start of their third Twenty20 World Cup campaign on Tuesday, hoping for a famous win in what looks a very strong group.

The Gulf nation, who have won only one match in their previous two World Cups, failed to qualify for the last edition but experienced fast bowler Junaid Siddique believes that has only fuelled their hunger for success.

"Two to three years back, we could just imagine about pulling up an upset. Now, we have the belief that we can do, we can upset or beat any team," the 33-year-old told Reuters on a video call.

"One good innings, one good spell and we can beat any team. That's how a T20 game is."

Siddique thinks the UAE's domestic International League T20, which was launched in 2023 allowing local players to rub shoulders with cricket's biggest names, has been crucial.

"Most of the players are now playing ILT20 and getting good opportunities and learning from the big players. So, we have a lot of confidence and belief that we can have a good impact in this World Cup," said Siddique, who represented Sharjah Warriors this season.

The odds are stacked against them in a group featuring South Africa, New Zealand and Afghanistan but Siddique, who was born in Pakistan, has faced New Zealand and Afghanistan before.

The country, which attained associate member status of the International Cricket Council in 1990, craves more games against full member nations, having played only nine of their 23 T20 matches last year against the world's top sides.

"If we play against the big teams, we can get more experience and exposure. We can compete (well) and beat them," he said.

The UAE open their campaign against New Zealand on Tuesday at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. REUTERS