Tyrconnell can return to his best with light weight

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Race 1 (1,400m)

(1) CASPERITA impressed on her debut victory but was unplaced last time. She can still bounce back and thrash these rivals at her first try on the Poly.

(3) OBSIDIAN STAR beat a good filly last time so she could be the threat to the selection.

(4) THE JUDGE was not disgraced on debut.

(5) On The Outside did not finish far in her last-start fifth. Watch her.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(2) HEY DIDDLE DIDDLE was not disgraced in her two starts before her last one and would not be a surprise winner.

(9) LOVELY DANCER has made the trip from the Western Cape so she must be considered.

(3) DELAROCHE and (4) ENGELANDPARK are better on the Polytrack. Must be respected.

(6) LOOKING GOOD showed improvement last time and has a place chance.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(2) MAKE BELIEVE can go one place better.

Trainer Alan Greeff also has a decent hand in this race. (5) DETAILED FORECAST has stable jockey Richard Fourie in the irons, so she must be respected.

(6) SWEET JULIA likes this course and distance and has claims too.

(3) JET SET RUN was not beaten far behind some talented sprinters last time.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) PRICELESS TREASURE has been very consistent and she may win this time.



(8) MEDITERRANEANFLAME and (6) SALAGADOOLA can contest the finish.

(5) DEE DEE’S DELIGHT is capable of improvement on local debut and trying the Polytrack.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(6) WISHES AND DREAMS can go one better.

(9) HAT MONTERA impressed with a good victory last time, but this is a tougher lot.

(5) LADY BOMBER should be competitive.

(1) AVERNIAN GODDESS likes this track and has a chance.

Race 6 (2,200m)

(2) ANATOLIAN SILVER has improved lately and deserves a winning turn.

(8) HOMING PIGEON could like this longer distance.

(10) GLOBAL DRUMBEAT is in good form and must be respected.

(6) GARDEN SUN has only been modest lately but can surprise.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(1) SEI BELLA gets the services of Andrew Fortune and first-time cheek pieces. Huge chance.

(11) WILLOW VALLI was much improved at her third run and the experience should hold her in good stead.

Unraced runners (9) PALACE OF ARVERNIA and (8) DEBBY HARRY strike as precocious.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(1) KING PRAWN was not disgraced last time and could beat these rivals.

(3) TINTAMARRE is course-and-distance suited and is a threat.

(2) PRINCESS HANNAH likes this surface but tackles a tough lot this time.



(4) STARS IN HEAVEN makes his local debut and could improve.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(4) PEACE ROSE was not far back first-up. She should go well in this line-up.

(3) EMERALD FORGE has started favourite on numerous occasions on the Highveld so she must have shown some ability.

(7) PEACH MELBA was disappointing last run after a smart previous showing. Her best runs have been in the soft.



(2) TIPPERARY is struggling but is seldom far back. Do not ignore.

Race 10 (1,300m)

(7) TEEREX has shone brightly of late and can win again.

(2) RHYTHM was full of running in his latest win and can double up.

(6) HOSPICES DE BEAUNE only found one better on the day in his last start and is not out of it.

(1) KING VISERYS is not reliable but does have a powerful finish when in the right mood.

Race 11 (1,000m)

(1) KIARTAY made a smart debut before taking on winners in a feature next, both races run at Kenilworth. He has the best draw in his first outing for Tienie Prinsloo.

(6) BISON WARRIOR was run out of it late last run and the step-up in trip should see him close again.

(10) PRIZED POSSESSION showed up well on soft ground on debut. He has a wide draw but is likely to improve.

(7) DOG SOLDIER was gelded after his debut and can improve.

Race 12 (1,900m)

(3) BAI YULU made a smart debut at long odds. She is bred to stay this trip and any improvement can see her home.

(1) GOLD GOLD BABY has some promising Western Cape form. She is the one to beat.

(7) FLICKERING LIGHT showed signs of coming to hand when stepped up to 1,600m last run. The trip should suit.

(11) CALI BULLET has shown that she stays the trip.

Race 13 (1,900m)

(3) TOBACCONIST has come well at his last two and is over his ideal trip. Sean Veale stays on him.

(4) HODGEPODGE followed up two close-up finishes behind subsequent Grade 2 SA Derby winner Curious Girl with a comfortable victory over Fine Wine, who has since gone on to frank that form.

(12) I AM INVICTUS has a handy weight and looks promising.

Leading rider Craig Zackey takes the ride on (5) MY BOY LOLLIPOP. The step-up in trip and jockey booking could be a pointer.

Race 14 (1,900m)

(11) UZWANO goes over this trip for the first time, but his pedigree suggests he should see it out.

(4) COUNT OF ROUEN needed his last run. He is a Grade 1 Durban July entry and will need to put in a forward showing.

(6) GO GRAYSON GO is the likely pacemaker. He has been caught late at his last two.

(9) MOHAVE PRINCE is unbeaten in two runs since wearing the blinkers. Rachel Venniker’s allowance will help.

Race 15 (1,600m)

(4) SILVER SALUTE was a comfortable winner over the course and distance in her local debut. She can follow up.

(2) GRAND OCCASION has been in mustard form of late. Mickaelle Michel’s 1.5kg allowance offsets her rating increase and she can confirm that result.

(1) BLUE POPPY was well beaten by Silver Salute when they last met. She should finish closer.



(5) WEST SIDE STORY showed some improvement when going over the mile again. She has a light weight and could upset.

Race 16 (1,600m)

(3) TYRCONNELL has been knocking on the door lately in useful company. He has no weight on his back and gets cheek pieces which can see him go one better.

(2) QUEUE WING has only 48kg to shoulder from a good draw.

Judging by jockey bookings, (5) GREEN GLOW would look to be Dean Kannemeyer’s second string but Serino Moodley was aboard when shedding his maiden and he is better than his last effort.

Stable companion (10) KANAAL SKATER is better than his last run from a wide draw. Watch him.

Race 17 (1,200m)

(4) TAKE YOUR PLACE has shown up well in two recent outings. She gets a three-point relief in the handicap that should see her competitive.

(8) CALL OF THE KAROO was a beaten favourite last time. She has top weight but also a stronger rider aboard.

(2) AMAFORT is unbeaten in two with blinkers and a useful 4kg apprentice aboard. Watch her.

(7) BLIND SPEED is back to a sprint which could be her preferred trip.