Two-up for Double Grand Slam

Richard Fourie celebrating Double Grand Slam's win in the Grade 1 Paddock Stakes (1,800m) at Kenilworth on Jan 4, 2025. The nine-time winner is favoured to live up to her name in this year's Paddock Stakes on Jan 10. The Vercingetorix mare's name is a nod to his part-owner, retired golf legend Gary Player's rare sporting achievement.

1 REET PETITE

Suffered her first defeat at fourth start when running second in the Grade 1 Cape Fillies Guineas (1,600m) last start. Gets the chance to atone and looks hard to beat.

2 KUEKENHOF

Another coming out of the Grade 1 Cape Fillies Guineas (1,600m), finishing eighth, this filly looks set to enjoy the step out to 1,800m. Has saluted once from eight starts and will need to improve to be truly competitive at this level.

3 GIVE ME EVERYTHING

Went on a winning spree early in 2025, reeling off four consecutive victories, before struggling to make an impact in five subsequent starts in stronger company. Does have form behind Double Grand Slam, who chases back-to-back victories in this contest.

4 RAINBOW LORIKEET

Saluted three starts back to notch a seventh career success from 24 starts. Also comes out of that Double Grand Slam race, finishing fourth of five and one spot ahead of Give Me Everything, and was a last-start second behind the reopposing Sukhumvit. Was fourth in this race in 2025.

5 DOUBLE GRAND SLAM

Won this race in fine style 12 months ago and has not done a lot wrong since, posting two wins and a second from four subsequent starts. Pocketed another Grade 1 victory in July’s Garden Province Stakes (1,600m) and is the horse to beat.

6 MINOGUE

Steps out at Kenilworth for the first time in a rich vein of form, after two wins and a close second at Turffontein from her past three starts. Is up in class and trip and will need to improve to be competitive.

7 SUKHUMVIT

Finished 2025 in eye-catching form, stringing together a second, a third and a last-start course-and-distance victory over Rainbow Lorikeet, who is among the better chances here. Should be around the mark.

8 WISH LIST

Lightly raced three-year-old has placed in all but one of her six starts, with her sole victory coming on a heavy track at Kenilworth, in her second career start. Ran third in the Grade 1 Cape Fillies Guineas (1,600m) last start, not far adrift of the highly fancied Reet Petite in second.

9 LITTLE SUZIE

Ran eighth in this race in 2025 before saluting at Grade 2 level in May. Her more recent form includes a second to Rainbow Lorikeet and a sixth behind Sukhumvit, both of whom she meets again in this.

10 RED PALACE

Disappointed when running last in that Sukhumvit race last start, but was second in this contest in 2025 after running fourth in 2024 and she cannot be discounted. Was much better when third two starts back.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club