Two duathlon races added to Professional Triathletes Organisation Asian Open in S’pore

SINGAPORE – The inaugural Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) Asian Open in Singapore will feature two new duathlon races for amateurs, organisers said on Thursday.

Participants will run along Marina Bay and Gardens by the Bay before cycling through the city centre. The shorter duathlon is a 4.5km run, 32km bike portion followed by a second 4.5km run. The longer duathlon is double these distances.

Both races will offer an individual or relay option featuring two or three people.

PTO chief executive Sam Renouf said they were added in response to the high demand of the 100km Asian Open from Aug 19-20, which features two categories, professional and experienced amateur.

The former will have 20 top female and 20 top male triathletes competing for the US$600,000 (S$797,880) total prize money.

The latter required sign-ups to prove they have completed at least three open water swims. In addition, one of those had to be after June 1, 2022, 1.5km or longer and at a pace of 2min 30sec per 100m or faster. This category had 1,000 spots and sold out in four days in February.

The new duathlon races have a combined limit of 2,500 places. Registration closes in early August or when all slots are sold. Super early bird prices, starting from $128, is until April 4.

More information is available at https://str.sg/iZHV.