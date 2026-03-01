Two additions to Wales squad for Six Nations

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - Wales v New Zealand - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - November 22, 2025 Wales' Keiron Assiratti during the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

March 1 - Uncapped utility forward Ryan Woodman has been added to Wales' squad for their Six Nations tussle against Ireland in Dublin on Friday, along with prop Keiron Assiratti, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Woodman from Dragons comes in to replace Ospreys lock Rhys Davies and Scarlets back-rower Taine Plumtree, who have both been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament through injury.

Former Wales under-20s captain Woodman has previously trained with the senior squad.

Cardiff tighthead Assiratti is back after being named in the original squad for this year's competition but withdrew when he picked up a calf injury before the first match against England.

Wales are also waiting on the fitness of flyhalf Sam Costelow before they travel to Dublin looking for their first win in 15 Six Nations games. REUTERS