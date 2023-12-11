Twickenham to host Women's Rugby World Cup final, opener at Sunderland

Twickenham Stadium will host the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup final while the opening game will be staged at Sunderland's Stadium of Light, World Rugby and the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Monday.

The 82,000 capacity Twickenham Stadium set a world attendance record for a women's international in April when 58,498 spectators turned out to see England win their 19th Women's Six Nations Championship title by beating France.

Organisers hope the World Cup finale in London on Sept. 27 will break that record, World Rugby and RFU said in a statement.

England will kick off the tournament on Aug. 22 at the Stadium of Light. REUTERS