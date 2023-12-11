Twickenham to host Women's Rugby World Cup final, opener at Sunderland

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Women’s World Cup - Pool A - Australia v New Zealand - Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand - October 8, 2022 Australia's Bienne Terita scores their first try REUTERS/David Rowland/File Photo
Updated
30 min ago
Published
30 min ago

Twickenham Stadium will host the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup final while the opening game will be staged at Sunderland's Stadium of Light, World Rugby and the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Monday.

The 82,000 capacity Twickenham Stadium set a world attendance record for a women's international in April when 58,498 spectators turned out to see England win their 19th Women's Six Nations Championship title by beating France.

Organisers hope the World Cup finale in London on Sept. 27 will break that record, World Rugby and RFU said in a statement.

England will kick off the tournament on Aug. 22 at the Stadium of Light. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top