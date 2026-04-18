Tweed-clad cyclists pedal through London in vintage style parade

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LONDON, April 18 - Tweed jackets fluttered and bowler hats bobbed as hundreds of cyclists took to London's streets on Saturday for the city's annual Tweed Run, a leisurely ride that focuses more on sartorial splendour than speed.

The event, which wound through central London past landmarks including Big Ben, had participants don their finest vintage British attire for what amounted to a rolling fashion parade on wheels.

"It's a bit like Goodwood Revival, isn't it? It's a bit sort of heritage. Everyone has to make an effort, otherwise you'd stand out. And there are some fantastic outfits here today," Chris Edworthy, a rider from Sussex, told Reuters.

Goodwood Revival is an annual festival at the Goodwood Circuit featuring classic racing cars and motorcycles.

The Tweed Run was established in 2009. The organisers say "proper attire" is expected and the term 'overdressed' does not exist in their vocabulary. Tweed suits, plus fours, bow ties and jaunty flat caps are encouraged.

From waistcoats to pantaloons, riders embraced the nostalgic aesthetic with gusto while one participant even rode the iconic penny farthing, a popular bicycle in the 1800s that features a massive front wheel.

"For me, it's the attention to detail," said Steve Clyde, another cyclist from Sussex. "You look at everyone's outfits and you think they've really put some thought into that." REUTERS