Tuscan Romance deserves another chance

Race 1 (2,000m)

(6) READ ALL ABOUT IT put in a decent performance over this distance last time and, if he repeats that level of form, he should go one better.

(1) DON’T CRY FOR ME is not reliable. But, jumping from a good gate, he is quite capable of contesting the finish.

(2) DANCE KING was a good winner last time but this is a tougher race.

(5) TITANS OF WAR is in good form and should be competitive yet again.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(3) DELAWARE RIVER has been very competitive and is improving. It could be her turn to win.

(4) HUBERTUS HUNT is improving and must be respected in this line-up.

(1) WINDS OF GRACE is very consistent and could go one better.

(5) UTSAAH put in an improved performance last time and could get into the mix.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(12) JAFFA put in a good debut display despite jumping at a big price. Two subsequent winners from that race have proven the form.

(7) FORCE PUBLIQUE was not disgraced last time and could contest the finish.

(4) GAVIUS MAXIMUS and (5) SPACE MISSION also showed improvement in their latest start and are capable of winning with further improvement expected.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(12) STOKESY is not well drawn but he did show good improvement in his second start. He can go close to winning with luck.

(15) ANAHITA has run well in both starts but is drawn slightly worse.

(5) NARETOI and (14) ONCEINABLUEMOON are consistent and capable of being in the final shake-up.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(2) ACCEPT COOKIES does not always show her best but she has won two of her last three starts and can score again.

(8) ARTIC SILVER is clearly capable of winning over this course and distance.

(4) KEY WORKER showed her best form with a solid win and could have more to offer.

(7) KISSING MACHINE is in good form and is not out of it.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(2) LADY BLUNT has not done much wrong since relocating and can complete her hat-trick. It is a competitive race.

(3) DUCHESS OF PALOMA has improved of late and can follow up on a recent victory.

(5) SURPRISE PARTY and (7) PEPPER TREE have all been in good shape and are not out of it.

Race 7 (1,160m)

(11) TUSCAN ROMANCE deserves another winning turn after some very good runner-up performances.

(5) KINDRED HEART and (6) ROAMING SPIRIT are better than their last runs. Both can contest the finish if they have a good start and make use of their good draws.

(7) WINGS WITHIN ME was showing improvement before last start. Can surprise.

Race 8 (1,160m)

(1) SEASON’S GREETINGS is in good form and could set the standard.

(7) QUIET WINTER and (9) VAMANOS were both easy maiden winners last time and could be better than rated.

(8) SHE’S ALL MINE is improving and in good form coming into this. Shows promise and needs to be included.