Tupou dodges ban in boost for Rebels' playoffs push

MELBOURNE - Melbourne prop Taniela Tupou has escaped sanction for high contact in the Super Rugby Pacific match against the ACT Brumbies in a boost for the Rebels' push toward the playoffs.

The Wallabies forward was cited for a dangerous clean-out in a ruck after making high contact with Brumbies lock Darcy Swain in the Rebels' 53-17 loss at Canberra Stadium last Friday.

The competition's judicial panel deemed the incident was "very close" to the red card threshold without meeting it.

"The Foul Play Review Committee deemed the act of foul play merited a Warning," governing body SANZAAR said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Fortunately, no head contact or significant injury resulted from the incident. Had there been head contact and/or a more severe injury, the outcome may well have been a different one for the Player."

The seventh-placed Rebels have already secured a top eight spot and their first quarter-finals appearance but they will hope to break a five-match losing streak against eighth-placed Fijian Drua in their final regular season match in Lautoka on Saturday. REUTERS