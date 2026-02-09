Tunku Gold Cup for Kok’s sprinter

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

S’porean trainer eyes feature race for Pacific Energy after his back-to-back Class 3 wins

Pacific Energy (Jerlyn Seow) holding off Kim Power (Jose de Souza) to take out the Class 3 contest (1,300m) at Sungai Besi on Feb 7.

– Trainer David Kok is looking at a bigger prize next month for Pacific Energy after his gutsy win in the RM53,000 (S$17,000) Visit Malaysia – Pahang – Smiling Mountain Recreational Park Stakes (1,300m) at Sungai Besi on Feb 7.

Drawn in barrier 1 in the Class 3 event, Pacific Energy (Jerlyn Seow Poh Hui) enjoyed an economical trip in fourth, behind pacemaker Paletas (Mohd Zaki), and on the inside of Banker’s Amazing (Farhan Ghazali) and Big Bad Mama (Jackson Low Kang Cheng) early.

Passing the 300m mark, the two leaders Paletas and Banker’s Amazing drifted off the rails, presenting Pacific Energy with a dream run on the rails as the field turned into the straight.

Pacific Energy ($14) led, with Kim Power (Jose de Souza) closing in just ahead of a line of horses.

But the Kok-trained four-year-old showed his tenacity in the closing stages when he shot clear at the 200m. Richard Lines’ Kim Power tried to reel him in but to no avail.

Pacific Energy won by half a length. Banker’s Victory (Nuqman Rozi) finished another three lengths behind Kim Power in third.

A son of Super Seth, Pacific Energy won two sprint races and placed thrice as a three-year-old in Australia before making his debut in Kuala Lumpur for Kok in October 2025.

Kok and the connections of Pacific Stable are now targeting the RM300,000 Tunku Gold Cup (1,200m) on March 15 for the New Zealand-bred, who has won three times from seven starts in Malaysia.

He got up by a neck from Secret Wonder at his second-last start in a similar race over 1,200m on Jan 17 and also scored a tough win in another Class 3 contest (1,200m) on Dec 7, 2025.

“With the win, I think he has earned enough points to get into the Tunku Gold Cup,” said Kok.

“I’ve always had high hopes on this horse (Pacific Energy).

“Jockey (Seow) knows the horse and rode well.”

The 2025 Malaysia champion apprentice jockey has partnered Pacific Energy at all his three wins.

“He (Pacific Energy) was a bit slow to begin, but was still on the pace and on the bit,” said the Singaporean, who has become a full-fledged jockey since 2026.

“We (Paletas and Pacific Energy) were already clipping heels at the time (turning for home), so I shouted super loud to Zaki (rider of Paletas). I think he also heard (the clipping of heels), so he opened up for me.

“He (Pacific Energy) is a genuine horse and he went on to win well.”

On Feb 8 at the same Sungai Besi track, Guru Fight picked up his third win in his last four starts with a come-from-behind victory in the RM49,000 Visit Malaysia – Perak – Kuala Woh Recreational Forest Stakes Class 4A contest over 1,800m.

Since ending a series of five minor placings when he broke through for a runaway win in a Class 5A event (1,700m) in December, the Kermadec galloper has been on the upgrade.

The four-year-old defied a promotion to score again over 1,600m on Jan 11 and two weeks later, found one to beat in Banker’s Empress over the same trip.

But Guru Fight was not to be denied this time.

Parked in midfield by Kaiden Brewer, Guru Fight ($28) collared Zed Or Alive (Tuan Ammar) 80m out, before racing away to win by 2½ lengths. Imperial Wave (Lim Shung Uai) held on for third.

“He (Guru Fight) seems to be getting better the further the distances,” said trainer Simon Dunderdale.

It was Guru Fight’s first attempt beyond the mile.

“The race didn’t work out quite as I expected because he was a little slow into stride,” said Brewer.

“But the longer distance actually helped him quite a lot.

“Once I got into the straight, he gave me a nice finish and won well.” SELANGOR TURF CLUB/TURFONLINE