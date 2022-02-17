Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

TRIAL 1

1 The Bullet (M Nunes)

2 Gold Prize (T Krisna)

3 Loving Babe (N Zyrul)

4 Qiji Auston (PH Seow)

5 Conflagrance (O Chavez)

6 Sunday (M Lerner)

7 Super Extreme

Margins and time: NS, 1 1/2, 3 1/2, 2 1/2, 3 3/4, 1/2 (1min 00.78 sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Sirius (Zyrul)

2 Super Posh (J Bayliss)

3 Born To Win (Nunes)

4 Anpanman (I Amirul)

5 Qiji Star

6 Pushtolimit (WH Kok)

7 Xiyou (Chavez)

Margins and time: 1/2, 1, 3 1/2, 1/2 , 11/4, 43/4 (1:01.18)

TRIAL 3

1 Katak (D Beasley)

2 Makkem Lad (F Yusoff)

3 Stunning Cat (Bayliss)

4 King Louis (Krisna)

5 Golden Flame (Nunes)

6 Street Cry Success (WH Kok)

7 Lankaran (Beuzelin)

8 Sabah Star (Chavez)

Margins and time: 3, 2, 1 3/4, 1 1/2, 1/2, 1 3/4, 3/4 (1:00.15)

TRIAL 4

1 Champagne Finale (Yusoff)

2 Eagle Eye (Seow)

3 Strong N Smart (Beasley)

4 God's Gift

5 JK Formidable (Amirul)

6 Relentless (Nunes)

Margins and time: 1/2, 1, 2 1/2, 1 1/2, 3 (1:00.89)

