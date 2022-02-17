Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

TRIAL 1
1 The Bullet (M Nunes)
2 Gold Prize (T Krisna)
3 Loving Babe (N Zyrul)
4 Qiji Auston (PH Seow)
5 Conflagrance (O Chavez)
6 Sunday (M Lerner)
7 Super Extreme
Margins and time: NS, 1 1/2, 3 1/2, 2 1/2, 3 3/4, 1/2 (1min 00.78 sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Sirius (Zyrul)
2 Super Posh (J Bayliss)
3 Born To Win (Nunes)
4 Anpanman (I Amirul)
5 Qiji Star
6 Pushtolimit (WH Kok)
7 Xiyou (Chavez)
Margins and time: 1/2, 1, 3 1/2, 1/2 , 11/4, 43/4 (1:01.18)
TRIAL 3
1 Katak (D Beasley)
2 Makkem Lad (F Yusoff)
3 Stunning Cat (Bayliss)
4 King Louis (Krisna)
5 Golden Flame (Nunes)
6 Street Cry Success (WH Kok)
7 Lankaran (Beuzelin)
8 Sabah Star (Chavez)
Margins and time: 3, 2, 1 3/4, 1 1/2, 1/2, 1 3/4, 3/4 (1:00.15)
TRIAL 4
1 Champagne Finale (Yusoff)
2 Eagle Eye (Seow)
3 Strong N Smart (Beasley)
4 God's Gift
5 JK Formidable (Amirul)
6 Relentless (Nunes)
Margins and time: 1/2, 1, 2 1/2, 1 1/2, 3 (1:00.89)