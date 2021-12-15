Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 I'm A Conqueror (T. See) 2 Anyway (T. Rehaizat) 3 Dancing Light (M. Nunes) 4 Angel Baby (M. Kellady)
Margins and time: 31/2, 11/2, 113/4 (1min 01.27sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Fabu (T.H. Koh) 2 Illustrious (Nunes) 3 Atlas (Kellady) 4 Ricvelo 5 Tassel (Rehaizat) 6 Lim's Magic
Margins and time: 6, 3/4, 7, 4, 1/2 (1:02.18)
TRIAL 3
1 Zac Kasa (Nunes) 2 War Room (O. Chavez) 3 Qaraat (Rehaizat) 4 Vulcan (Kellady) 5 Cosmic Sands (C.C. Wong) 6 Run And Run
Margins and time: 43/4, 3/4, 13/4, 3/4, 171/2 (59.31)
TRIAL 4
1 Deception 2 Gold Cut (Nunes) 3 Summer Wind (Kellady) 4 Ayya (Rehaizat) 5 Ace Sovereign (Wong) 6 Surge (Koh)
Margins and time: 41/2, 41/4, 1/2, 1, 3 (1:00.57)