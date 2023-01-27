Tsitsipas is the Greek who could be king

MELBOURNE – He foot faults and receives time violations. He creates match points and lets them slip away. He talks to himself even as his father desperately semaphores advice from the players’ box. A baby cries but is drowned out by the sound from his superbly-tuned stringed instrument. On a refreshing summer afternoon in Melbourne, Stefanos Tsitsipas is providing what the ancient Greeks loved.

Theatre.

The long-haired son of Athens is in his second Grand Slam final with the No. 1 spot within reach. “I like that number,” he smiles. In his first Slam final, in Paris 2021, he led Novak Djokovic two sets to love and lost and now the same man – who owns nine Open titles – awaits him. It might be intimidating and yet as an opportunity it is intoxicating: a title tastes the best when you beat the best.

On Friday, Tsitsipas, 24, outplayed Russia’s Karen Khachanov 7-6 (7-2), 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3 in a 201-minute semi-final where their forehands – which collectively produced 37 winners – hissed, spat and sizzled. It’s a miracle any paint was left on the lines. On two successive points in the first set, the Greek clipped the baseline with a smash and then nicked a sideline with a forehand. The ghost of Euclid, the father of geometry, must have had a hand on his shoulder. Yes, he hailed from Greece, too.

If this Australian city feels half-Greek, then this court occasionally felt all Greek. They roared for Tsitsipas and rose for him and later he spoke of hitting the ball and getting “such a reward back from the fans”. Next to me a little girl waved a flag for him, but Khachanov’s was not even allowed in the stadium. Still when the classy Russian left, he set his bags down and hailed his hosts.

The Greek’s grandfather played Olympic football, the Russian’s dad played high-level volleyball. Competition is knit into their DNA. Both speak three languages and their tennis is loud (average first serve of 190kmh for both) and literate. Occasionally the Greek slipped in a drop shot but tennis is now a version of a video war game. Rod Laver, who was looking on, used to produce slicing art, but this is precise, persistent thuggery.

In the sixth point of the match itself both men conjured a 25-shot rally of sprinting beauty. This sport was first played at a garden party in the 1870s, but there is nothing genteel left to it. The court is 23.77m long and 8.23m wide, but these are misleading dimensions. Tsitsipas often stood so far behind the baseline he was in the shadows and then curled forehands from eight feet right of the sideline. To patrol this expanded geography requires an evolved athleticism.

Two men make for tennis’ version of a fistfight. Khachanov grunts while serving like a man felling trees and then winds up his forehand like a barroom boxer preparing a punch. He is 1.98m tall and has an evolved sense of locomotion, but Tsitispas’ game, in every way, seems to have a few more dimensions than the Russian.

Legend has it that Milo of Croton, an ancient Greek athlete, carried a newborn calf on his shoulders every day till it became a bull. In his own way, Tsitsipas has gradually learned how to carry weight – though his involves expectation from himself. In 2019, he upset Roger Federer in these premises and announced himself, but young talent always needs time to collect itself. Anyway the final gates to Grand Slam glory have been guarded by a trio of gods and the only thing Tsitsipas can do is to batter away at them.

To arrive at the top of the world on Sunday he will have to play out of this world. On Friday, he arrived there in moments but let his concentration slip. He served for the first set and was broken. He served for the match in the third set but failed to hold. He had match points in the tie-breaker and let them go. Djokovic will punish such hiccups but Tsitsipas will tell himself that he kept gathering himself, kept coming back, kept finding solutions.

As a boy he remembers watching distant gods on television playing on grand courts and saying to himself, “I want to be there one day myself. I want to recreate that feeling for me”. These journeys are long but doubt never tripped him. “I very much believed it,” he says. “First of all, it’s your ego that speaks. You either have it or not, you know?” As a junior he was No. 1, now he wishes for that number as a man.

As Djokovic subdued Tommy Paul on Rod Laver Arena, Tsitsipas wandered the hallways. On the board in the press room was listed his interview responsibilities for the night. A press conference in English and in Greek and then 11 consecutive one-on-one interviews. Everyone wants a word with the man who could be king.