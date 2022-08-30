Try to get as close as possible: Wong

When jockey Wong Chin Chuen sat in third place on 20 winners at the halfway mark in June, his vision of what lay ahead was pretty clear.

With a haul (58) almost three times his, tearaway leader Manoel Nunes was already out of reach, barring injury or suspension.

On paper, the battle for the minors would be a three-way go between Oscar Chavez, Danny Beasley and himself.

Fourth last year with his highest score to date, 37 winners, the former two-time Singapore champion apprentice jockey would be happy to just better his personal best.

Fast forward almost three months later, the premiership title race complexion has changed.

Chavez has dropped out of the chase after incurring a suspension till the end of the year, Beasley has lost momentum and, more pointedly, Nunes has been on the sidelines since June 18 after fracturing his neck in a race fall.

The Brazilian still holds sway, but Wong has shaved 13 winners off the yawning gap, including his epic victory on Lim's Kosciuszko in the Group 1 Lion City Cup two weeks ago (second Group 1 after Lim's Lightning's Kranji Mile win), and a terrific treble on Sunday.

With Nunes recovered and returning to the saddle soon, Wong still has a huge fight on his hands with only 11 meetings for him to bridge the gap. There are 13 meetings left, but Wong copped a two-day careless riding suspension.

In simple terms, the Malaysian hoop has to win two to three races per meeting while hoping Nunes does not ride any winners.

A more realistic target for the 28-year-old would be a first top local jockey gong. The next best Koh Teck Huat is 15 winners astern.

But even if, mathematically, the odds are stacked against him, Wong is not giving up on the ultimate prize, especially with the wind in his sails.

"Nunes is coming back soon, but I'll still try my best to get as close as possible," said Wong .

"I'll still be happy if I improve my best score, finish second, and top local for the first time.

"Anyway, it's been an amazing year. My two Group 1 wins were a turning point in my career, owners and trainers are more confident to give me better horses in big races."

Good horses make good jockeys, they say, but Wong has his own interesting spin to the adage - quantity, not just quality.

"When I was an apprentice, I rode only my stable's horses. Now, I ride a lot more horses for other trainers in the morning," he said.

"The exposure to all sorts of horses has definitely improved my riding, and has opened up more opportunities. I'm also very lucky to get so much support, but hard work also pays off."

Wong's adaptability to a wider range of horses showed in Sunday's prolific haul, especially on the first leg of the hat-trick, the well-backed Cizen Lucky ($22). He has partnered the Zacinto seven-year-old nine times, but it was only at his last two starts that he finally held the whip hand, literally.

"This horse has a short burst and lets go (drops bit) easily. That's why I tried the Australian style, (which is to) continue whipping him to keep him going," he said.

"Not all horses like this. It's important to know the different types of horses you're riding."

The code switching to a more laissez-faire approach came through on his second winner Lim's Craft ($17), who was turned loose only on cornering for the judge.

"He suffered some interference in the straight at his last two starts," said Wong.

"He's an old horse who knows what to do. The pace suited him and he finished off well."

An existing affinity helps, but Wong showed he was actually just as effective off the cuff.

The last winner was a pick-up ride, War Frontier ($129) for his former master Tan Kah Soon.

"Kah Soon gave me his full character. He said he overraced and not to hunt him up," said Wong.

"He said just relax him and he will run home - and he did."

Koh, Krisna, Wong, Fahmi suspended

RACE 3, SUNDAY

Jockey Koh Teck Huat pleaded guilty to careless riding on See Yah.

Near the 1,200m, he permitted his mount to shift in when not clear of Big Mary, who checked.

As he has been engaged to ride this Saturday, he was suspended from Sept 4 to 10, which covers one Singapore race day.

RACE 6

Apprentice jockey Krisna Thangamani pleaded guilty to careless riding on Fate To Win.

Near the 150m, he allowed his mount to shift in, when not clear of Khao Manee, who was checked and carried in across Foresto, who was also checked.

As he has been engaged to ride this Saturday, he was suspended from Sept 4 to 10, which covers one Singapore race day.

RACE 7

Jockey Wong Chin Chuen pleaded guilty to careless riding on Cizen Lucky.

Near the 300m, he directed his mount in, when not clear of Turf Beauty, who checked.

As he has been engaged to ride this Saturday, he was suspended from Sept 4 to 17, which covers two Singapore race days.

RACE 10

Apprentice jockey Fahmi Rosman pleaded guilty to careless riding on Lim's Wish.

Near the 800m, he permitted his mount to shift in, when insufficiently clear of Happy Friday, who was severely checked.

He was suspended from yesterday to Sunday, which covers one Singapore race day.

He then applied for the dates to be amended. Upon approval, he was suspended from Sept 4 to 10.