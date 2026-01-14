Try to be Jose Mourinho and I’ll fail: new Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MADRID – Real Madrid’s new coach Alvaro Arbeloa insisted on Jan 13 he would be himself at the helm of the Spanish giants rather than trying to imitate Jose Mourinho.

Arbeloa, who in his playing days at Real was an ally of his then-coach Mourinho, has drawn comparisons to the Portuguese veteran for his approach to management.

The 42-year-old former defender was appointed to replace Xabi Alonso on Jan 12, a day after Real Madrid lost the Spanish Super Cup final against rivals Barcelona.

“I have not spoken to Jose yet. For me, it was a privilege and an honour to be coached by Jose Mourinho,” Arbeloa told a news conference.

“I have a great relationship with him... and obviously he was someone who influenced me a lot, I carry him within me.

“(However) I am going to be Alvaro Arbeloa, because while it’s true I am not afraid of failing, and have never been, I’m sure that if I tried to be Jose Mourinho, I would fail spectacularly.”

Mourinho, currently coaching Benfica, led Real between 2010 and 2013, winning one La Liga title.

During that era, he battled against Pep Guardiola’s dominant Barcelona when the fierce rivalry between the Catalan side and Real was at its most bitter.

Barca currently lead Real by four points at the top of La Liga and Arbeloa’s job is to reverse the situation, although his first match in charge is at Albacete in the Copa del Rey last 16 on Jan 14.

Arbeloa, who was coaching Real’s reserve side and previously working with the club’s youth teams before he was promoted, said success is the most important thing for the record 15-time European champions.

“This club is winning, winning, and winning again. That demand on ourselves, showing the DNA of what brought us here, that has filled our trophy cabinets (is what I want),” continued Arbeloa.

“When I was a player, I received those values from the players in the dressing room, and for me that is the most important thing... to be able to excite the fans we have all over the world and try to leave those cabinets even more full.

“That is my work, that is my obsession and what I will be living every day.”

Real did not announce how long Arbeloa’s contract as first-team coach would be.

“What I can tell you is that I’ve been here for 20 years, at home, and I will be at Real Madrid as long as they want me here,” added Arbeloa.

“This is my home, that’s how I feel and that’s how it will always be.”

Striker Kylian Mbappe was absent as Arbeloa took charge of his first training session on Jan 13 before the visit to face second-tier Albacete.

Mbappe made his comeback from a knee sprain as a late substitute in the Spanish Super Cup final defeat by Barcelona on Jan 11, but is likely to keep working on his recovery until next the Champions League match against his former side Monaco next week.

A Real Madrid source told AFP it was “logical” that Mbappe was absent from training, given his knee issue.

Former coach Alonso had admitted it was a calculated risk to involve Real’s top goalscorer in the match against Barca in Saudi Arabia.

Arbeloa said he had a close relationship with Alonso, a former Real teammate and the Spanish national team.

“Everyone here knows the bond that connects me to him, the friendship that connects me to him, how much I value him, how much I love him, and I know that’s mutual, has been mutual and will continue to be mutual,” said Arbeloa.

Alonso, replaced after less than eight months at the helm, said on social media he was leaving the club having done the best he could.

“Things didn’t go as I would have liked,” wrote the Basque coach on Instagram on Jan 13.

“Coaching Real Madrid was an honour and a responsibility. I’m grateful to the club, the players and above all the fans for their confidence and support.

“I leave respectfully, with gratitude, and the pride of having done the best I could.” AFP