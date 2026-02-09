Trump says Bad Bunny's Super Bowl half-time show was 'absolutely terrible'  

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

US President Donald Trump hit out at Bad Bunny's Super Bowl half-time performance, saying it was an "affront" to the nation.

CALIFORNIA - United States President Donald Trump said on Feb 8 in a social media pos t that the Super Bowl half-time show fronted by Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny was “absolutely terrible”.

Bad Bunny – whose given name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio – headlined the Super Bowl LX halftime show in Santa Clara, California, bringing Spanish language and reggaeton rhythms to the annual American football spectacle.

The 31-year-old artist, whose album “Debi Tirar Mas Fotos” won Album of the Year at this year’s Grammys , has been outspoken in his criticism of Mr Trump’s deportation policies and openly supported Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race.

Weeks before the Super Bowl, Mr Trump fired back at Bad Bunny, calling his selection as the Super Bowl half-time act “absolutely ridiculous”.

The president on Feb 8 renewed his attacks on the Puerto Rican performer.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!” Trump wrote on Truth Social after the half-time show concluded.

“It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence.”

The conservative group Turning Point USA produced an alternative half-time concert , which it called the “All-American Half-time Show”, featuring Kid Rock and other artists.

Turning Point USA was founded by slain activist and Trump ally Charlie Kirk.

That concert was promoted on X by Trump-aligned figures including Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who reposted Turning Point USA’s post about the concert with the caption: “The Hegseth family is watching.”

Seattle were leading New England 9-0 at half-time. REUTERS