Jockey Troy See will now serve his three-month suspension from next Monday to Nov 22, instead of last Monday to Nov 15, after the stewards acceded to his request to amend his suspension dates.

This enables him to ride at Kranji tomorrow. He has three rides: Per Incrown (Race 1), Perfect Mission (Race 4) and Big Day (Race 8).

He was suspended for failing to ride Laksana out over the final four strides of Race 5 last Sunday, when in contention for second position.