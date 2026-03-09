Troubled Tottenham Hotspur haunted by European ghosts in Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Igor Tudor's relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur side can ease the pain of their domestic problems with a positive result against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on March 10.

– Tottenham Hotspur will endure a chastening reminder of their painful decline when the relegation-threatened club face Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano Stadium on March 10.

Languishing in 16th place in the English Premier League, Tottenham are just one point above the relegation zone after a shambolic 3-1 home defeat by Crystal Palace on March 5.

The north Londoners are in grave danger of playing in the second tier for the first time since 1977-78, after conceding two or more goals in nine successive league matches for the first time in their history.

Having lost five consecutive league games, they are now without a win in 11 straight top-flight matches for the first time since 1975.

Against that alarming backdrop, Igor Tudor’s side would love to ease the pain of their domestic problems with a win against Atletico in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

But Tottenham’s trip to Madrid will serve to remind furious fans just how far their club have fallen since their last appearance at the Metropolitano seven years ago.

When Spurs reached the 2019 Champions League final, Mauricio Pochettino’s team – featuring Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Christian Eriksen and Hugo Lloris – were regarded as an emerging force.

They ended up losing 2-0 to Liverpool in the title decider after delivering a limp performance.

Within five months, Pochettino was sacked, starting a slow decline that could end with the humiliation of relegation.

As well as the unwanted memories stirred up by their return to the Metropolitano, facing Atletico provides a glimpse into why Tottenham are known as English football’s serial underachievers.

In 1963, they thrashed Atletico 5-1 in the Cup Winners’ Cup final, becoming the first British side to win a European trophy – just two years after lifting the English title and the FA Cup in the same season.

That kind of dominance has been a pipe dream for Tottenham fans in the decades since.

Daniel Levy, Tottenham’s chairman for nearly 25 years until his surprise departure in September 2025, often took the blame for his club’s struggles.

Their problems since Levy’s exit have turned the spotlight on Spurs’ overhauled hierarchy, led by sporting director Johan Lange and chief executive Vinai Venkatesham.

Massive investment in a state-of-the-art stadium and plush training centre give Tottenham the appearance of a European power.

But the turmoil that has gripped the club for the last 18 months is the real evidence of their diminished status.

Even winning the Europa League last season to end a 17-year trophy drought has done nothing to rid the club of the stench of failure.

Ange Postecoglou was sacked soon after that title victory due to Tottenham’s dismal domestic form, which included a 17th-place finish in the Premier League that ranked as their lowest in the top flight since 1977.

Postecoglou’s overattacking tactics played a major role in his demise, but replacing the charismatic Australian with the pragmatic Thomas Frank was a disastrous decision.

Frank was lauded for his success on a budget at Brentford, but the Dane’s dour game plan quickly alienated fans and players alike.

Tottenham boldly trumpet their “To dare is to do” ethos, yet under Frank they were cautious to a fault.

It took the Tottenham hierarchy just less than eight months to realise their mistake.

Frank was sacked on Feb 11 , but interim boss Tudor has been unable to spark a revival, with Spurs beaten in his first three matches in charge.

Tottenham have spent only one season outside the top flight since 1950.

They have nine games left to save themselves and panic is beginning to set in among Tudor’s injury-ravaged squad.

Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke revealed Tudor and his players held talks immediately after the loss to Palace.

“We’ve had a chat between us and we need to understand we need to improve, and improve now,” he said.

“We obviously need to realise the position that we are in. Us players need to take responsibility... make sure next game we are at it and see what we can do to change this form around.” AFP