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Tronchon claims surprise Vuelta stage 10 victory in chaotic sprint

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Cycling - Vuelta a Espana - Stage 5 - Falset to Roquetes - Roquetes, Spain - August 26, 2026 Team Visma | Lease a Bike's James Matthew Brennan celebrates on the podium after winning stage 5 REUTERS/Bruna Casas

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana - Stage 5 - Falset to Roquetes - Roquetes, Spain - August 26, 2026 Team Visma | Lease a Bike's James Matthew Brennan celebrates on the podium after winning stage 5 REUTERS/Bruna Casas

Sept 1 - Bastien Tronchon of Groupama-FDJ United snatched victory in a photo finish on stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana on Tuesday following a 184.7 km hilly ride through southern Spain.

The pace quickened a kilometre before the finish line as Astana's Yevgeni Fedorov broke clear alongside Xabier Azparren of Q36.5, building a brief lead over the peloton before being caught just before the finish line and allowing Frenchman Tronchon to secure a surprise victory in the final sprint.

Denmark's Magnus Cort of Uno-X Mobility took second place and Belgian Thibau Nys of Lidl-Trek finished third.

Spain's Enric Mas of Movistar retained the overall leader's red jersey, finishing safely in 36th place in the main peloton. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.