Tronchon claims surprise Vuelta stage 10 victory in chaotic sprint
Sept 1 - Bastien Tronchon of Groupama-FDJ United snatched victory in a photo finish on stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana on Tuesday following a 184.7 km hilly ride through southern Spain.
The pace quickened a kilometre before the finish line as Astana's Yevgeni Fedorov broke clear alongside Xabier Azparren of Q36.5, building a brief lead over the peloton before being caught just before the finish line and allowing Frenchman Tronchon to secure a surprise victory in the final sprint.
Denmark's Magnus Cort of Uno-X Mobility took second place and Belgian Thibau Nys of Lidl-Trek finished third.
Spain's Enric Mas of Movistar retained the overall leader's red jersey, finishing safely in 36th place in the main peloton. REUTERS