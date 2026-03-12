Triple Tiara first leg may well be at the end of Twin Rainbow

Leading Busan jockey Seo Seung-un is very familiar with three-year-old filly Twin Rainbow. He should know how to steer the three-time winner to a fourth win in Race 7, a Class 3 handicap over 1,400m at Busan on March 13..

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(11) YURIM SPECIAL comes in off her best result over this distance on Feb 15, when she led for most of the way around and went down only narrowly. She draws a touch wider than ideal but, with a bit of luck at the start, she can get forward again, and then come home one better.

(2) EUNSEONG JILJU was third in that race, coming from off the pace. It was a first try at the mile and while she is up 2kg in weight, Seo Seung-un climbing on for the first time means she will probably be sent off as favourite to find the 1½ lengths she needs to overturn the form on Yurim Special. That pair will fill out most quinellas because the form falls off sharply.

(3) PERFECT HAN has a second and a third on his resume at this distance and that is enough for him to be in the numbers.

(5) YEONGGWANGUI GREEN and (10) YEOSU LOOK AT STAR are the minor money chances.

RACE 2 (1,300M)

(3) GRAND TREE got her maiden win at start two and enters off a close second place on Feb 13, when overcoming the widest gate. She draws much better this time and can win.

(2) DOLPHIN KICK is yet to win in 11 outings but has 10 top-five finishes, with a second and a third from her latest two, both at this class and distance, most recently behind Grand Tree on Feb 13. She should be on pace and this could be her day.

(4) HIGH BEAUTY was a maiden winner at 1,200m two starts back before showing on pace on her first try at this class on Feb 1, ultimately finishing fourth. She will be on pace again and can be in this a long way.

Up in class last-start winner (11) BULBIT YEONGMA and (9) CHAMP GIRL can measure up.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(9) YEOUN was a winner on debut over 1,200m in January when she led all the way, before running fourth on her first try at this class on Feb 13 having shown on pace throughout. She holds an entry for the Luna Stakes in three weeks, and a placing should be a prerequisite to getting in. Take her each-way.

(1) HANEUL GOLD enters off back-to-back third place finishes in this class over 1,400m and 1,200m. His maiden win was over this trip, and he will probably be the betting favourite.

(4) RACE MARINE has run second in both his latest two over 1,400m and a mile in contrasting styles. The 4kg apprentice claim should put him in the frame.

(2) FATE and (7) HOLY NIKE are other place chances.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(12) RUSH WILD was a winner on debut in a filly maiden over 1,300m on Feb 15, leading all the way. She had gate 11 that day, so one wider should not be a problem and, while she is up in class and in trip as well as facing the boys for the first time, she can win again.

(5) GRAND CRU returned from over a year off to win over 1,300m on Jan 16. He is up in class and trip, but down in weight and stripping fitter for that run. Can measure up.

(3) MOMENTUM got her maiden win at start three over 1,400m and has a fifth and a second in two outings at this level. She is up to the mile for the first time, but she draws well and it can suit.

(8) GEUMA PANTHER, who needs a line drawn through his latest, and the up-in-class (1) MYSTIK JIN are the other main chances.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(10) FLYING THE KHAN was a class and distance winner two starts back and then ran second on Feb 8, racing handy throughout. the 1,800m has been his go, with two wins and four placings from 10 tries at it and he can come out on top.

(1) ARONDIGHT is ultra consistent and while it has been a while since his latest win, he has a second and a third from his latest two, both at this class and distance and the latter behind Supex Winner. He will go close again.

(4) VORTEX has won his latest two, most recently in his first try at this distance on Feb 13 when he led from gate to wire. That brings him up rapidly in class, but he is under a light weight and is nicely drawn to lead again.

(3) SINCHON DOKSURI and (5) NANEUN KKUM are others in the hunt.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(11) BREEDO MIRACLE was a class and distance winner on Feb 8, beating a couple of these rivals into second and third. An apprentice claim means she carries even less this time and she can win again.

(10) OASIS WICKY has six top-three finishes from eight starts and comes in following his second win, which arrived over this distance on Feb 6 when handy throughout. He is up in class and draws wider than ideal, but is down in weight and will be competitive.

(4) APDOJEOK NUMBERONE was third behind Breedo Miracle on Feb 8 having won at this trip in January and can go close.

(12) DAESEONG GOLD and the up-in-class last-start winner (7) MUJEOKYI are others to consider.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(9) TWIN RAINBOW is the only locally bred (and therefore Classic eligible) filly at Busan who has already made it up to Class 3 level. She won three from six, most recently in an all-filly 1,400m race on Jan 18. She is down in weight; Seo knows her very well, and she can go to the first leg of the Triple Tiara, the Luna Stakes with a win.

She will have to beat (4) NICE BUDDY. She won three in a row up to October 2025 and beat a couple of these when second at this class and distance on Feb 6. She carries her fair share of weight but has never been outside of the top four and is a real danger.

(8) SPEED TOP was fifth behind Nice Buddy last time but that was his joint worst ever finish and can be given another chance in this bunch.

(10) GEUDAEMANUI BLUE and (11) HUIMANG RANI are among the others to give some consideration for a place line.

Comments courtesy of Korea Racing Authority