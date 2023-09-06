Trio ruled out of Ireland's World Cup opener against Romania

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - European Champions Cup - Semi Final - Leinster v Toulouse - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland - April 29, 2023 Leinster's Dan Sheehan scores their third try REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Ireland v France - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - February 11, 2023 Ireland's Dave Kilcoyne during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo
Updated
41 sec ago
Published
43 sec ago

Ireland forwards Dan Sheehan, Jack Conan and Dave Kilcoyne will not be available for their Rugby World Cup opener against Romania on Saturday due to injury.

Hooker Sheehan and back-rower Conan have both been struggling with foot injuries, while prop Kilcoyne has been managing a hamstring issue.

"A few guys will not be involved at the weekend," Ireland assistant coach Paul O'Connell was quoted as saying by the BBC on Tuesday referring to Sheehan and Conan.

"David Kilcoyne as well is struggling a little bit but should be OK next week."

O'Connell reported that, apart from those injuries, the team are in good health ahead of the game.

Ireland enter the competition as the top-ranked team in the world.

They take on Romania in Bordeaux in Pool B and they also face Tonga, South Africa and Scotland.

The 10th edition of the World Cup starts on Friday with hosts France facing New Zealand and concludes on Oct. 28 with the final to be played at Stade De France. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top